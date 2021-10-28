“You have nothing better to do?”: Tyler1 rages violently after narrowly losing a game of Fall Guys

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp's recent outburst has left viewers in tears. The streamer recently took part in the Twitch Rivals: Fall Guys tournament with several other content creators.

The team, which consisted of Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp, Lane "Surefour" Roberts, and Lucas "Buddha" Ramos, have temporarily taken over the Livestream Fail subreddit owing to the sheer hilariousness of the clips that emerged from their streams.

Tyler1 rages after his team loses Twitch Rivals: Fall Guys tournament

During this year's Twitch Rivals, Ludwig Ahgren was in charge of hosting the Fall Guys tournament. xQc, Tyler1, Surefour and Buddha got together to form a single team.

Most of the team members are known for their explosive behavior in competitive environments, so fans were excited to see the content that would emerge. Luckily for them, the team did not fail to deliver on several memorable moments.

During one of the game's rounds, all of xQc's teammates were knocked out except for himself. He managed to reach the final stage, where all the players on the map must gun for the crown at the top of an obstacle course.

As he grew closer to the goal, him and his teammates spotted someone using a "skip." It is a move where an experienced player manages to use the obstacles to propel themselves closer to the crown.

The player, who has been identified as Chloe "Baeginning," is a professional Fall Guys competitor. She began to circle around the crown after reaching it, teasing the other players until she grabbed it right before anyone else could reach. The play led to everyone on Tyler1's team going through a wild range of emotions in under a minute.

A chorus of screams echoed through the Discord call and Tyler1 could be heard saying the following:

"Get a f***ing life you f***ing loser. What are they doing? These kids live to play this goddamn f***ing game. You have nothing better to do than practice f***ing shitty little skips in a children's game?

Before the streamer could go on, his voice immediately cracked, prompting him to calm down and say "it's fine."

For people who may come across this clip, it may seem as if the team is taking the game way too seriously. For fans of xQc, Surefour, Buddha and Tyler1 however, the content that emerged from the group's "toxicity" was deemed to be very entertaining, even joking that the "old Tyler1" from his streaming days was back.

Many of those who watched the stream pointed out that the group was purposely acting as "extra" as possible to make it entertaining and weren't seriously competing.

After the tournament ended, xQc found a clip of the moment where Baeginning was able to launch herself. While he watched it, Tyler1, Surefour and Buddha could be heard arguing in the background.

After their previous loss, the team was ejected from the tournament. The clip, which made it big on the Livestream Fail subreddit, had people hoping that the four would compete together in the future.

