"It's almost like I'm scamming people": xQc reveals why he could quit Twitch streaming for good

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is currently one of the top streamers on Twitch. Recently, the French-Canadian streamer made it clear that he could quit Twitch streaming for good whenever he felt like it.

"There's like an old quote, like, 'Whenever you think about retirement you're already retired'? That's kind of how I see streaming."

xQc is among the few big names in the streaming industry who did not make the switch to YouTube Gaming during the mass exodus in September. In fact, he revealed that he has a two-year exclusive contract with Twitch.

xQc is one of the highest earning streamers on Twitch (Image via Sportskeeda)

xQc reveals he will quit streaming for good when he does not enjoy it anymore

xQc recently appeared on 'The CouRage and Nadeshot Show' podcast, where he was asked if he would ever quit streaming for good. The streamer replied in the affirmative, saying that it would be on the table if he ever stopped enjoying streaming.

"I think until I don’t enjoy it anymore. My chat kinda gets weirded out when I say this, and some people don’t believe me either. I always tell them, if I feel this isn’t it anymore, I’ll quit so fast you can't see me. It could be tomorrow, it could be in ten years."

Viewers can watch the relevant section from 45:00 in the following video.

xQc further explained that to him, enjoying what he does is what makes his content enjoyable for viewers as well. So if he stops enjoying what he does and does not feel passionate towards it anymore, then it is pretty much dead to him anyway.

"I want to share the passion with people. If I don’t have the passion, how can I translate that passion to people? I don’t want to make them watch something that I don’t feel like doing. It’s almost like I’m scamming people."

The former Overwatch pro explained on the show that he did have plans outside of streaming as well, where he could introduce new elements to his work such as acting or game shows. Therefore, it is possible that he may have already considered quitting full-time streaming on Twitch.

Also Read

However, given how entertaining xQc can make his livestreams, there is no doubt that his loyal fans will follow him into whatever field he wants to venture into, post his Twitch days.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan