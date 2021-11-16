"I didn't say it": Sykkuno almost commits blunder while Twitch streaming with Mizkif

During a recent Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo livestream, Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" almost embarrassed himself with a slip of his tongue.

Sykkuno was talking with Mizkif and Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim when he accidentally almost asked Mizkif a very inappropriate question. The question left Mizkif and Kkatamina laughing hilariously while Sykuno tried to justify what he was trying to say.

Sykkuno asks Mizkif why he doesn't want to be like him

Mizkif was streaming in the "Just Chatting" section when the incident happened. He was talking to Sykkuno and Kkatamina at the time. The discussion revolved around a very random conversation where Mizkif said he didn't want to be like Sykkuno.

Surprised by Mizkif's admission, Sykkuno quizzed him on why that was the case, explaining why being him is a good thing:

"Wait, Miz, why wouldn't you want to be like me? I got to play with this really cool guy called Mizkif!"

Mizkif answered the question by saying that it is not possible for him to play with "Mizkif" because he only plays with other popular streamers:

"Yeah, but I never get to play with Mizkif. He is always playing with Sykkuno, Natsumi, and Tamia."

What followed was a hysterical few seconds as Sykkuno almost slipped up with his line of questioning. After hearing what Mizkif had to say, Sykkuno added:

"So you don't play with your... wait, never mind. That sounded weird. That was really awkward. I'm so sorry. I didn't say it, I didn't say it!"

Sykkuno quickly realized what he was about to ask and how it could be conceived as inappropriate. He stopped himself almost immediately and apologized to everyone for what he was about to say.

But for Mizkif and others on the Discord call, this was enough to send them into fits of laughter as they heard Sykkuno trying to backtrack and explain himself. It wasn't just the streamers, as readers can see the chat laughing along with them at Sykkuno's expense, as seen in the clip.

Eventually, the clip made it onto the LivestreamFail Reddit page, where fans had their say.

Some were impressed with Sykkuno's evolution from when he started. They sighted how he had changed from the time when he was considered to be quiet and well-mannered.

Another fan expressed his thoughts on Sykkuno's "savagery":

As things stand, fans of these streamers seem to be really enjoying their interactions and content.

Edited by Ravi Iyer