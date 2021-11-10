Sykkuno snaps at viewers who keep asking him about Corpse Husband

Sykkuno is one of the most popular streamers, who falls among the inner circle of the mysterious Corpse Husband. Naturally, fans of the latter constantly pester Sykkuno with questions they have about Corpse Husband.

On a recent stream, Sykkuno finally lashed out at viewers who incessantly asked him about Corpse Husband, saying that it was strange of them to keep prying into someone's personal life.

"I always think it’s sort of strange when people ask, ‘Hey, how’s this person doing?’ and I’m like, 'Why don’t you just ask them that?'"

Sykkuno believes it's strange that people are so invested in streamers' personal lives

Sykkuno is one of the only streamers who has met Corpse Husband in real life, because Corpse wanted to hand-deliver some merchandise to him. Naturally, the meeting interested many viewers, and Sykkuno has since been bombarded with questions about Corpse Husband during his streams.

In this particular incident, Sykkuno was asked if Corpse would be playing Animal Crossing. Sykkuno responded by saying he did not have an answer to that, and it would make a lot more sense if viewers directly asked Corpse these questions.

"Do I know if Corpse is going to play Animal Crossing? I don’t know. You should ask him that. I feel like only he would know the answer to that one."

A viewer explained that they could not ask Corpse Husband these questions since they do not know him personally. To this, Sykkuno responded by asking why they were so interested in Corpse's personal life if they did not know him personally.

"Well, my question is if you don’t know him personally, why are you so interested in his personal life? It’s weird if you don’t know him personally and you keep prying into his personal life. That’s kind of strange."

Corpse Husband was recently involved in a lot of drama due to his alleged face reveal on Twitter, subjecting him to online harassment. Many streamers such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno spoke in defense of the popular faceless streamer, who had his personal details, including his address, name and more, leaked online by obsessive fans. Corpse Husband has been on the down-low ever since this leak, and fans will have to wait for the streamer to resume his streams.

