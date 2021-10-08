"I don’t want to act rich": Sykkuno quashes 'poor baiting' accusations following Twitch earnings leak backlash

Sykkuno quashed comments suggesting he's 'poor baiting' Twitch fans following a ripple of backlash after the Twitch earnings leak.

During one of his previous streams, Sykkuno narrated a story about how a pipe leak caused the water bill in his house to rise excessively. He joked that he took up streaming to pay his mounting bills.

However, a section of his fans believe he has been faking poverty to bag more donations and subscriptions. Fans thought he was pretending to make less money. They poured in with criticism a lot more when the Twitch leak revealed that he made upwards of $110k in September alone.

The Among Us sensation is one of the most popular streamers on the platform and a heavyweight on the streets of Los Santos despite his shy personality.

Sykkuno finally shared his two cents on the controversy. However, this situation has put him in murky waters with his honest patrons.

He said:

"What’s happened here is that someone took a five-second clip out of context and tried to make it like I was saying I was poor or something. Five seconds before that clip you can literally see me saying that I’m not poor. I say that I can afford anything I want to buy."

He reiterated how the clip was meant to be taken as a joke and how he has always been upfront about his earnings with his followers.

Sykkuno became upset towards the end of his stream. He began speculating whether his fans would think less of him after the leak.

He concluded by saying:

"No matter how much money I make, I still want the same thing, you know? I’m just a dude that started streaming to try and make friends, have fun, and play games. I don’t want to act rich. I stream to play games. Yeah, I could afford fancy stuff, but I don’t care. It’s surprising people think that’s a bad thing."

Valkyrae comes to Sykkuno's rescue

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter is one person who hasn't changed her opinion of Sykkuno. They're good friends and members of Amigops.

Sykkuno is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch (Image via Sykkuno Twitch)

Sadly, scores of people took the meme seriously and have now lashed out at Sykkuno for being dishonest. Valkyrae, on the flip side, came to his rescue to quash such comments, revealing that her friend was trolling. She said Sykkuno doesn't deserve the hate he's been getting.

In the same breath, the 100 Thieves co-owner urged Twitch streamers to defect to YouTube Gaming. The statement received mixed responses from streamers, including Pokimane.

