Valkyrae responds to Sykkuno getting called for hypocrisy after his Twitch earnings leaks 

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter came to Sykkuno's rescue after the Among Us sensation received backlash from the community over his alleged earnings amid Twitch's data breach.
Sykkuno has been trending on Twitter ever since the leak. However, good friend and YouTube sensation Valkyrae came to his defense during one of her recent streams.
Here's what she had to say on the subject:
“I just want to say, if you are genuinely hating Sykkuno right now for the water bill meme, that’s on you, alright? Isn’t it obvious that he was trolling? He was trolling. There’s actually people, he’s trending right now, and people actually believe he’s poor baiting.”
She lashed out at viewers who were hating on him because of a popular meme in the community. The meme stems from a childhood story where a leak caused the water bill to rise to an exorbitant amount, prompting Sykkuno to joke about streaming in order to try and pay it off.
In addition, Sykkuno spoke about his earnings during one of his recent streams and revealed how he's making “ten times less money” than he was during the apex of his Among Us streams.
The leak alludes towards Sykkuno earning around $113,896 in September 2021, which doesn't take into account the accumulated revenue across other sources.
Several streamers have come forward to reveal how the leaked information isn't accurate. Nonetheless, the leak is causing havoc in the community.
Valkyrae urges streamers to leave Twitch for YouTube
The last few months have been full of turmoil for the Amazon-owned platform. The recent data breach might be the last straw for streamers as their personal details, including passwords, earnings and other sensitive details, were leaked.
Last month also witnessed a mass exodus where several streamers defected to YouTube Gaming. Twitch also went through the #ADayoffTwitch movement where streamers took a day off the platform to combat hate raids.
Amidst all this drama, Valkyrae revealed how YouTube Gaming is looking to sign more streamers. She also revealed how the platform has a lot of room to grow and is a safe space for streamers.
Before concluding her stream, Valkyrae reiterated how she doesn't have anything against the platform, but the recent leaks and the controversies are a matter of great concern and how a move to YouTube sounds like a good alternative.