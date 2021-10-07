Valkyrae responds to Sykkuno getting called for hypocrisy after his Twitch earnings leaks 

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter came to Sykkuno's rescue after the Among Us sensation received backlash from the community over his alleged earnings amid Twitch's data breach.

Sykkuno has been trending on Twitter ever since the leak. However, good friend and YouTube sensation Valkyrae came to his defense during one of her recent streams.

Here's what she had to say on the subject:

“I just want to say, if you are genuinely hating Sykkuno right now for the water bill meme, that’s on you, alright? Isn’t it obvious that he was trolling? He was trolling. There’s actually people, he’s trending right now, and people actually believe he’s poor baiting.”

She lashed out at viewers who were hating on him because of a popular meme in the community. The meme stems from a childhood story where a leak caused the water bill to rise to an exorbitant amount, prompting Sykkuno to joke about streaming in order to try and pay it off.

oim🌱 @scuffsprout Guys sykkuno called me shaking crying throwing up and begged me to give him money or else he’ll be homeless and won’t be able to feed his 57 kids but wait thats not possible bcus girls aren’t into— Guys sykkuno called me shaking crying throwing up and begged me to give him money or else he’ll be homeless and won’t be able to feed his 57 kids but wait thats not possible bcus girls aren’t into—

Squig @noxquak guys i have a confession Sykkuno actually forced me to sub to him and give him money to live.. i thought he was homeless barely living from day to day.. now i feel so betrayed ;/ guys i have a confession Sykkuno actually forced me to sub to him and give him money to live.. i thought he was homeless barely living from day to day.. now i feel so betrayed ;/

orchid 🌱 semi ia @bimbkkuno sykkuno really cannot win this lmao he gets shit on for being a smart spender and not splurging on items but if he were to spend his money more freely i know people would shit on him for being careless and flexing on people sykkuno really cannot win this lmao he gets shit on for being a smart spender and not splurging on items but if he were to spend his money more freely i know people would shit on him for being careless and flexing on people

milo 🌱🦖 @leafsyk can someone find the clip of sykkuno telling the story from where the water bill joke comes from so these ppl stfu 😭it’s literally a story of his water bill costing thousands of dollars bc of a leak when he was a kid can someone find the clip of sykkuno telling the story from where the water bill joke comes from so these ppl stfu 😭it’s literally a story of his water bill costing thousands of dollars bc of a leak when he was a kid

Evan (MysteryPh_) @mysterevan One thing I confirmed because of the twitch payout leaks. @Sykkuno 's water bill is insanely expensive. Hope you were able to pay last month without any problem sykkuno. 😅 #twitch #twitch leaks One thing I confirmed because of the twitch payout leaks. @Sykkuno 's water bill is insanely expensive. Hope you were able to pay last month without any problem sykkuno. 😅#twitch #twitchleaks

kat 🌱🧼🎀 @kathesimp i cant believe the first controversy sykkuno has is because he was frugal with his money i cant believe the first controversy sykkuno has is because he was frugal with his money

cowboy like #28🌱🎃 @americawtay Yall got me annoyed, so here is a clip of Sykkuno talking about the water bill, streamer for fun and "that's more than get in a week" memes + talking about how he used to not have a lot of money before + saying he is doing fine now. Yall got me annoyed, so here is a clip of Sykkuno talking about the water bill, streamer for fun and "that's more than get in a week" memes + talking about how he used to not have a lot of money before + saying he is doing fine now. https://t.co/d8MSKYqDde

Keymee @izkeymiiee You know what grinds my gears? Haters stereotyping Sykkuno's community as "young gullible oilers spending their allowance money on sadge farming" 🙃I'm a 20-something software dev 😭 pls don't gatekeep me or anyone like me from supporting my streamers pls You know what grinds my gears? Haters stereotyping Sykkuno's community as "young gullible oilers spending their allowance money on sadge farming" 🙃I'm a 20-something software dev 😭 pls don't gatekeep me or anyone like me from supporting my streamers pls

bego @begodeluxe imagine acting like sykkuno isnt an advocate of good money spending habits and had said multiple times that showing up to his stream is the best way to support the stream. if people chose to sub, then they did it bcs they liked his contents and could afford to pay for it. imagine acting like sykkuno isnt an advocate of good money spending habits and had said multiple times that showing up to his stream is the best way to support the stream. if people chose to sub, then they did it bcs they liked his contents and could afford to pay for it.

Loox @DownbadMod Remember when I mentioned on my stream that its weird for people to ask how much money Sykkuno makes because they're going to use it against him and be mad for the way he spends his own money? Remember when I mentioned on my stream that its weird for people to ask how much money Sykkuno makes because they're going to use it against him and be mad for the way he spends his own money?

In addition, Sykkuno spoke about his earnings during one of his recent streams and revealed how he's making “ten times less money” than he was during the apex of his Among Us streams.

The leak alludes towards Sykkuno earning around $113,896 in September 2021, which doesn't take into account the accumulated revenue across other sources.

Several streamers have come forward to reveal how the leaked information isn't accurate. Nonetheless, the leak is causing havoc in the community.

Valkyrae urges streamers to leave Twitch for YouTube

The last few months have been full of turmoil for the Amazon-owned platform. The recent data breach might be the last straw for streamers as their personal details, including passwords, earnings and other sensitive details, were leaked.

Last month also witnessed a mass exodus where several streamers defected to YouTube Gaming. Twitch also went through the #ADayoffTwitch movement where streamers took a day off the platform to combat hate raids.

Amidst all this drama, Valkyrae revealed how YouTube Gaming is looking to sign more streamers. She also revealed how the platform has a lot of room to grow and is a safe space for streamers.

Before concluding her stream, Valkyrae reiterated how she doesn't have anything against the platform, but the recent leaks and the controversies are a matter of great concern and how a move to YouTube sounds like a good alternative.

