Pokimane, xQc, Shroud Twitch stream earnings revealed in alleged major source code leak

Twitch has found itself in turbulent waters yet again, as the entire website has apparently been leaked online, as reported by Sinoc on Twitter.
The alleged leak exposed several crucial details, including source codes for the website and its phone and console versions.
On a more serious note, passwords and payment details for high-profile streamers like xQc, Tfue, Pokimane, Shroud, and Sykkuno have also apparently been leaked.
The alleged leak also revealed how much these streamers and their colleagues make every month, and the numbers are mind-bending.
xQc has been making the most amount of money from Twitch
The claimed leaked data reveals how the Canadian streamer has earned the most from the platform since September 2019. xQc has made an 8-figure revenue from the platform over the last two years, and no one else comes close to this mark.
In fact, the former Overwatch pro made upwards of $750K in September, which is more than what any other streamer has made from the platform. summit1g, popular for his GTA RP streams, is second on the list, having made upwards of $350K.
To everyone's dismay, Pokimane made a little over $38K, which is less than Shroud, Sykkuno, and HasanAbi, who made $96,359, $113,896, and 210,946, respectively.
During the Twitch mass exodus, everyone assumed xQc, too, would defect to YouTube Gaming. However, he revealed how he had signed an exclusive deal with Twitch.
According to the apparent leaks, xQc has been the driving force of the platform's success and has received an astounding amount for his contributions.
Alleged Twitch leak surfaced potential Steam competitor
Amidst all the sensitive content allegedly leaked, several files hinted at an unnamed Steam competitor for Twitch, later said to be codenamed Vapor.
It also includes details about a game titled "Vaperworld".
The so-called leaked files contain sensitive information about the game, including maps and emotes.
Twitch has found itself in rough waters for as long as fans can remember. Several high-profile streamers, including TimTheTatman and DrLupo, have defected to YouTube Gaming, searching for greener pastures.
This breach of privacy not only concerns the streamers on the platform but also makes the platform more vulnerable than it already is.
In addition, this leak comes when the platform is already facing the wrath of streamers and the community for its possible "Boost" feature, which might cause a wedge between big and small broadcasters.