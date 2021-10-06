Pokimane, xQc, Shroud Twitch stream earnings revealed in alleged major source code leak

Twitch has found itself in turbulent waters yet again, as the entire website has apparently been leaked online, as reported by Sinoc on Twitter.

The alleged leak exposed several crucial details, including source codes for the website and its phone and console versions.

Sinoc @Sinoc229

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords.

On a more serious note, passwords and payment details for high-profile streamers like xQc, Tfue, Pokimane, Shroud, and Sykkuno have also apparently been leaked.

Sinoc @Sinoc229 some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes https://t.co/rqJbYKPRPP

The alleged leak also revealed how much these streamers and their colleagues make every month, and the numbers are mind-bending.

xQc has been making the most amount of money from Twitch

The claimed leaked data reveals how the Canadian streamer has earned the most from the platform since September 2019. xQc has made an 8-figure revenue from the platform over the last two years, and no one else comes close to this mark.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

In fact, the former Overwatch pro made upwards of $750K in September, which is more than what any other streamer has made from the platform. summit1g, popular for his GTA RP streams, is second on the list, having made upwards of $350K.

To everyone's dismay, Pokimane made a little over $38K, which is less than Shroud, Sykkuno, and HasanAbi, who made $96,359, $113,896, and 210,946, respectively.

Sinoc @Sinoc229 Grabbed Vapor, the codename for Amazon's Steam competitor. Seems to intigrate most of Twitch's features as well as a bunch of game specific support like fortnite and pubg.

Also includes some Unity code for a game called Vapeworld, which I assume is some sort of VR chat thing. Grabbed Vapor, the codename for Amazon's Steam competitor. Seems to intigrate most of Twitch's features as well as a bunch of game specific support like fortnite and pubg.

Also includes some Unity code for a game called Vapeworld, which I assume is some sort of VR chat thing. https://t.co/4KeeEOspyQ

During the Twitch mass exodus, everyone assumed xQc, too, would defect to YouTube Gaming. However, he revealed how he had signed an exclusive deal with Twitch.

According to the apparent leaks, xQc has been the driving force of the platform's success and has received an astounding amount for his contributions.

Alleged Twitch leak surfaced potential Steam competitor

Amidst all the sensitive content allegedly leaked, several files hinted at an unnamed Steam competitor for Twitch, later said to be codenamed Vapor.

It also includes details about a game titled "Vaperworld".

The so-called leaked files contain sensitive information about the game, including maps and emotes.

Sinoc @Sinoc229 Some Vapeworld assets, including some 3d emotes with specular and albedo maps

I don't have whatever version of unity installed that they used, so I'm limited in what assets i can get caps of with stuff like blener and renderdoc.

There's custom unity plugins in here for devs too. Some Vapeworld assets, including some 3d emotes with specular and albedo maps

I don't have whatever version of unity installed that they used, so I'm limited in what assets i can get caps of with stuff like blener and renderdoc.

There's custom unity plugins in here for devs too. https://t.co/6y4woQDcst

Twitch has found itself in rough waters for as long as fans can remember. Several high-profile streamers, including TimTheTatman and DrLupo, have defected to YouTube Gaming, searching for greener pastures.

This breach of privacy not only concerns the streamers on the platform but also makes the platform more vulnerable than it already is.

Also Read

Andrew 'Ducky' Amos @dvcky_ This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there. This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there.

In addition, this leak comes when the platform is already facing the wrath of streamers and the community for its possible "Boost" feature, which might cause a wedge between big and small broadcasters.

Edited by Ravi Iyer