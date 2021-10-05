Twitch 'Boost this stream' feature explained: Is it bad for the platform and streamers?

Twitch has several new features in the works to regain its popularity in the streaming community. Given the success #ADayOffTwitch movement and the notable exit of many streamers from the platform, Twitch has upgraded several features to help protect its streamers.
With that in mind, developers introduced the 'Boost this stream' feature, wherein the platform allows its viewers to pay to promote a stream to prominent parts of Twitch.
However, the community does not seem pleased with this new feature.
What is the new Twitch 'Boost this stream' feature?
The "Boost this stream" feature allows viewers to pay to promote specific streams to more visible parts of the platform. The platform introduced this feature and explained it in detail via an official blog post.
This feature was earlier available in December 2020 in the Community Challenge, where viewers can use the Channel Points earned from viewing a specific channel to promote a stream. This time viewers will have to pay real money to promote the stream.
The feature is currently being tested with a small group of streamers and, if successful, will be implemented across the site. However, it seems like Twitch users are not in favor of this new addition and request that the site not proceed with the implementation.
Twitch users believe that this feature will make visibility for smaller streamers more difficult since viewers would like to promote the streams of their favorites, who are most likely already significant.
Others suggested that this feature might compel struggling streamers to put money into their streams just for it to stand a chance of even being visible on the platform.
This move is also being called a pay-to-win move since streamers who have a wallet-heavy audience will gain more viewers than struggling streamers.
What's more surprising is that none of the money that viewers pay to promote a creator's stream will even go to the streamer. Therefore, it is obvious why the community is panning this feature as nothing more than a money-making gimmick by the platform.
After the platform's steps to combat hate-raids and protect streamers, this attempt at a money-making gimmick did not sit well with the streaming community. Most believe that this move is terrible for streamers and the platform. However, only time will tell if the Amazon-owned platform will go through with implementing this feature.