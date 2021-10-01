×
Twitch streamers are calling out new "Boost" feature as "pay to win"

The new feature will allow viewers to promote their favorite channels (Image via Twitch)
Nakul Ahuja
ANALYST
Modified Oct 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Feature

Since its acquisition in 2014, Twitch has added several new elements to its collection, but its latest "pay to win" leaked feature has left everyone bamboozled.

This new aspect will allow players to use their credit cards to purchase "Boosts" for their favorite channel or streamer. Each Boost will enable the user to add their favorite streamer to the front page of another user.

Twitch will apparently test this feature with a select number of streamers and channels before it gets officially implemented.

A similar process took place last year, where over 100,000 streamer recommendations were purchased. However, these were made using Channel points earned after participating on the Amazon-owned platform rather than bought with real money.

This is what Jacob Rosok, Product Manager, Twitch, had to say on the subject:

"What we're doing with Boosts is giving viewers the ability to buy super high visibility promotions for their favorite creators, and these types of placements come with a cost. It's no secret that viewers are here to support their creators, and we think that paying to help a creator grow their community will be worthwhile for their supporters."

Sadly, the response has been rather negative, with streamers slating the new policy as "pay to win."

New Twitch policy will severely impact smaller channels

Several streamers feel that Twitch's new policy will cause a massive wedge between big and small streamers as the "rich will keep getting richer".

Viewers paying Twitch real money to get your stream discovered..

A Twitch dev asked me about this feature years ago. I told them it was a bad idea.

Who do you think is doing to get boosted the most.. 2 viewer streamers or 10k viewer streamers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/npmVSB4glF
@HarrisHeller Literally what I just told Sam. This feels like a “make the rich richer” deal that’s being advertised as helping smaller creators.

Rosok also revealed how Boosts would only be purchasable through a ten-minute window, which will allow players to buy as many Boosts as they want during that time.

My more elaborated take..

twitter.com/harrisheller/s…
@HarrisHeller Squeeze every last drop out of a sponge before they drop it. Hit the nail on the head
I went to twitch without being logged in & this is what the home page's recommendations were. not a single channel below 8k viewers. only 1 woman.

instead of asking community members to pay Twitch to promote us, why not have an algorithm that serves anyone other than the top 1%? https://t.co/efpFL0aJ4c
Pay to win

nice https://t.co/uODtSazDuP
did

did Twitch just introduce pay-to-win features twitter.com/zachbussey/sta…
Twitch's ability to consistently release features not a single person likes is actually impressive. It's important to know how this system works, so I made this video to breakdown Twitch's new experimental feature to have viewers pay to "boost" streams. youtube.com/watch?v=x5gwYF…
Let's just penalize people without as much wealth trying to make it on Twitch.

Let's just make the entire game pay to win.

Feel bad for people who are going to now battle around a system like this :S twitter.com/zachbussey/sta…
It's not rolled out fully yet but if it happens to appear on my channel, please don't boost my broadcast

It feels icky..

Discoverability has long been lacking on Twitch and pay to win is not even remotely a good band aid for it

Does the money put in go to creators or Twitch? twitter.com/MLozada/status…

However, the policy remains redundant as viewers don't hesitate to donate to their favorite channels and streamers, which is more or less restricted to more prominent creators, which doesn't leave a lot of room for exposure for smaller streamers.

Also Read

Twitch has also introduced a new system of phone verification to combat the problem of hate raids, which has become a matter of great concern in the last few months.

From the looks of it, the developers are trying to introduce as many elements as they can to compete with YouTube Gaming after the mass exodus last month.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
