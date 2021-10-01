Twitch streamers are calling out new "Boost" feature as "pay to win"

Since its acquisition in 2014, Twitch has added several new elements to its collection, but its latest "pay to win" leaked feature has left everyone bamboozled.

This new aspect will allow players to use their credit cards to purchase "Boosts" for their favorite channel or streamer. Each Boost will enable the user to add their favorite streamer to the front page of another user.

Twitch will apparently test this feature with a select number of streamers and channels before it gets officially implemented.

A similar process took place last year, where over 100,000 streamer recommendations were purchased. However, these were made using Channel points earned after participating on the Amazon-owned platform rather than bought with real money.

This is what Jacob Rosok, Product Manager, Twitch, had to say on the subject:

"What we're doing with Boosts is giving viewers the ability to buy super high visibility promotions for their favorite creators, and these types of placements come with a cost. It's no secret that viewers are here to support their creators, and we think that paying to help a creator grow their community will be worthwhile for their supporters."

Sadly, the response has been rather negative, with streamers slating the new policy as "pay to win."

New Twitch policy will severely impact smaller channels

Several streamers feel that Twitch's new policy will cause a massive wedge between big and small streamers as the "rich will keep getting richer".

Harris Heller @HarrisHeller Viewers paying Twitch real money to get your stream discovered..



A Twitch dev asked me about this feature years ago. I told them it was a bad idea.



Who do you think is doing to get boosted the most.. 2 viewer streamers or 10k viewer streamers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Viewers paying Twitch real money to get your stream discovered..



A Twitch dev asked me about this feature years ago. I told them it was a bad idea.



Who do you think is doing to get boosted the most.. 2 viewer streamers or 10k viewer streamers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/npmVSB4glF

TheBobbyLobby♦️ @TheeBobbyLobby @HarrisHeller Literally what I just told Sam. This feels like a "make the rich richer" deal that's being advertised as helping smaller creators.

Rosok also revealed how Boosts would only be purchasable through a ten-minute window, which will allow players to buy as many Boosts as they want during that time.

KP @KP5ive @HarrisHeller Squeeze every last drop out of a sponge before they drop it. Hit the nail on the head

negaoryx @negaoryx I went to twitch without being logged in & this is what the home page's recommendations were. not a single channel below 8k viewers. only 1 woman.



instead of asking community members to pay Twitch to promote us, why not have an algorithm that serves anyone other than the top 1%? I went to twitch without being logged in & this is what the home page's recommendations were. not a single channel below 8k viewers. only 1 woman.



instead of asking community members to pay Twitch to promote us, why not have an algorithm that serves anyone other than the top 1%? https://t.co/efpFL0aJ4c

KP @KP5ive Pay to win

nice



nice Pay to win



nice https://t.co/uODtSazDuP

Devin @DevinNash Twitch's ability to consistently release features not a single person likes is actually impressive. It's important to know how this system works, so I made this video to breakdown Twitch's new experimental feature to have viewers pay to "boost" streams.

Mtashed @MTashed



Let's just make the entire game pay to win.



Feel bad for people who are going to now battle around a system like this :S Zach Bussey @zachbussey



#TwitchNews Twitch is going to be doing a test with a small group of streamers to make "Boost this Stream" a paid feature. Twitch is going to be doing a test with a small group of streamers to make "Boost this Stream" a paid feature.



#TwitchNews https://t.co/n6xre8aUJS Let's just penalize people without as much wealth trying to make it on Twitch.Let's just make the entire game pay to win.Feel bad for people who are going to now battle around a system like this :S twitter.com/zachbussey/sta… Let's just penalize people without as much wealth trying to make it on Twitch.



Let's just make the entire game pay to win.



Feel bad for people who are going to now battle around a system like this :S twitter.com/zachbussey/sta…

Martyn Littlewood @InTheLittleWood



It feels icky..



Discoverability has long been lacking on Twitch and pay to win is not even remotely a good band aid for it



Does the money put in go to creators or Twitch? Miguel Lozada @MLozada Twitch doing a test with a small group of users making "Boost this Stream" paid option.

BUT why not just make a discovery tab that lets you randomly browse streams as a feed (TikTok FYP) targeting games, or types of topics you like. They have some data w/suggestion tab already. Twitch doing a test with a small group of users making "Boost this Stream" paid option.

BUT why not just make a discovery tab that lets you randomly browse streams as a feed (TikTok FYP) targeting games, or types of topics you like. They have some data w/suggestion tab already. https://t.co/MxXxgR0s7G It's not rolled out fully yet but if it happens to appear on my channel, please don't boost my broadcastIt feels icky..Discoverability has long been lacking on Twitch and pay to win is not even remotely a good band aid for itDoes the money put in go to creators or Twitch? twitter.com/MLozada/status… It's not rolled out fully yet but if it happens to appear on my channel, please don't boost my broadcast



It feels icky..



Discoverability has long been lacking on Twitch and pay to win is not even remotely a good band aid for it



Does the money put in go to creators or Twitch? twitter.com/MLozada/status…

However, the policy remains redundant as viewers don't hesitate to donate to their favorite channels and streamers, which is more or less restricted to more prominent creators, which doesn't leave a lot of room for exposure for smaller streamers.

Twitch has also introduced a new system of phone verification to combat the problem of hate raids, which has become a matter of great concern in the last few months.

From the looks of it, the developers are trying to introduce as many elements as they can to compete with YouTube Gaming after the mass exodus last month.

