Twitch streamers are calling out new "Boost" feature as "pay to win"

Since its acquisition in 2014, Twitch has added several new elements to its collection, but its latest "pay to win" leaked feature has left everyone bamboozled.
This new aspect will allow players to use their credit cards to purchase "Boosts" for their favorite channel or streamer. Each Boost will enable the user to add their favorite streamer to the front page of another user.
Twitch will apparently test this feature with a select number of streamers and channels before it gets officially implemented.
A similar process took place last year, where over 100,000 streamer recommendations were purchased. However, these were made using Channel points earned after participating on the Amazon-owned platform rather than bought with real money.
This is what Jacob Rosok, Product Manager, Twitch, had to say on the subject:
"What we're doing with Boosts is giving viewers the ability to buy super high visibility promotions for their favorite creators, and these types of placements come with a cost. It's no secret that viewers are here to support their creators, and we think that paying to help a creator grow their community will be worthwhile for their supporters."
Sadly, the response has been rather negative, with streamers slating the new policy as "pay to win."
New Twitch policy will severely impact smaller channels
Several streamers feel that Twitch's new policy will cause a massive wedge between big and small streamers as the "rich will keep getting richer".
Rosok also revealed how Boosts would only be purchasable through a ten-minute window, which will allow players to buy as many Boosts as they want during that time.
However, the policy remains redundant as viewers don't hesitate to donate to their favorite channels and streamers, which is more or less restricted to more prominent creators, which doesn't leave a lot of room for exposure for smaller streamers.
Twitch has also introduced a new system of phone verification to combat the problem of hate raids, which has become a matter of great concern in the last few months.
From the looks of it, the developers are trying to introduce as many elements as they can to compete with YouTube Gaming after the mass exodus last month.