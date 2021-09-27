Twitch issues new guidelines following the drastic impact of #ADayOffTwitch movement

Twitch has been undergoing a lot lately. With many prominent streamers leaving the platform for YouTube Gaming, things have not been in Twitch's favor. Furthermore, with non-stop hate raids and other issues streamers are facing on the platform, they see no other choice but to look for alternatives.

However, it seems like the Amazon-owned platform is considering streamer problems, as it has issued a new set of guidelines recently.

#TwitchNews Twitch will soon be giving streamers better control over who can chat in their channels based on email and/or phone verification. Lots of customization and situational restrictions.Exemptions can be provided for Subscribers, VIPs, and Mods. Twitch will soon be giving streamers better control over who can chat in their channels based on email and/or phone verification. Lots of customization and situational restrictions.



In accordance with this, Twitch streamers will now have more authority over viewership and access that people will get to their Twitch channels and Twitch chats.

Twitch introduces new features that give more control to streamers over their audience

According to the new guidelines, streamers can choose to have email or phone verification for members of their chat. They have the option of getting all their viewers to verify their email IDs or phone numbers or selecting a specific set of viewers to verify their identity.

Zach Bussey @zachbussey Here is an English screenshot of the current implementation. (My original source didn't provide a screenshot as it's 'subject to change'.) Here is an English screenshot of the current implementation. (My original source didn't provide a screenshot as it's 'subject to change'.) https://t.co/Cf4DRjc37b

If they choose to do so, streamers can exempt their subscribers and VIP members from verification. The initiative was taken to ensure streamer safety on Twitch, which has become a raging issue of late.

Connections have been drawn between the #ADayOffTwitch movement and the implementation of this new feature

Upon the announcement of this feature, Twitch users couldn't help but draw connections between the #ADayOffTwitch movement and this new feature. The campaign took the internet by storm when it occurred, with prominent streamers refusing to stream on their channels for a day. This was done in solidarity with all the streamers who had been victims of hate-raids on their channels. These streamers are often members of the LGBTQIA community and people of color.

Timmy @iiTzTimmy In support of #ADayOffTwitch and those who have been affected by the recent hate raids, I will not be streaming today. It’s unacceptable to see this kind of hate because everyone deserves to feel safe on this platform. In support of #ADayOffTwitch and those who have been affected by the recent hate raids, I will not be streaming today. It’s unacceptable to see this kind of hate because everyone deserves to feel safe on this platform. https://t.co/w6KvmcjlCO

The movement had a decimating effect on the platform since its viewership was greatly affected. Furthermore, the trend could not have happened at a worse time for the platform since many big streamers were also jumping ships from Twitch to YouTube during the time.

These factors forced Twitch to take prompt action against these hate-raids, albeit those attempts seemed rather feeble to people.

Twitch @Twitch We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators. You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues. That includes an open and ongoing dialogue about creator safety. We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators. You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues. That includes an open and ongoing dialogue about creator safety.

After the Twitch community expressed their dissatisfaction with this response, the platform announced its action plan to combat the problems of hate raids and abusive comments in the chat. While announcing these plans, Twitch mentioned that those methods were only temporary while the developers worked on more concrete strategies to prevent these issues.

It seems like the new verification method is one of Twitch's concrete features to put a halt to hate raids on Twitch. While several people in the community are satisfied with this feature, others still seem to be skeptical.

For instance, one Twitter user pointed out that the email verification method did not make much sense since Twitch did not have one account per email policy. Therefore, trolls can simply create another account and get back to it if the account gets banned.

bc|Carci (カルシ) ❗️ CEO of Illegal Cats @CarcinogenSDA @zachbussey If Twitch is going to require email verification, they need to fucking make it so that it’s one email per twitch account. It’s so annoying they haven’t done that yet, it makes verifying email completely moot if bots spammers and trolls can just rereg on the same email @zachbussey If Twitch is going to require email verification, they need to fucking make it so that it’s one email per twitch account. It’s so annoying they haven’t done that yet, it makes verifying email completely moot if bots spammers and trolls can just rereg on the same email

Similar questions were also raised about the phone verification method that Twitch has come up with.

Joseph Kane @JosephKane95 @zachbussey How good is twitchs phone verification though fir this to actually be effective. Since there are website that provide numbers to authenticate on so im wondering if they have limits on how many times a number can be used or not since these bots could just use one of those sites @zachbussey How good is twitchs phone verification though fir this to actually be effective. Since there are website that provide numbers to authenticate on so im wondering if they have limits on how many times a number can be used or not since these bots could just use one of those sites

DontPokeTBear @DontPokeTBear @zachbussey Make it mandatory for everyone not just for visiting a channel. You know dam well that small streamers cant enable this as it will hurt their chances of obtaining a viewer. But I guess it's somewhat progress 👌 @zachbussey Make it mandatory for everyone not just for visiting a channel. You know dam well that small streamers cant enable this as it will hurt their chances of obtaining a viewer. But I guess it's somewhat progress 👌

These are all very valid questions and feedback, and the platform needs to acknowledge and answer these questions to put its community's mind to rest about hate-raids. While this is by no means a fool-proof method to combat issues like hate-raids, at least it's a positive start.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar