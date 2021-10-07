Pokimane roasts Valkyrae's support for Twitch streamers' switch to YouTube Gaming

Imane "Pokimane" Anys was left in stitches after roasting Valkyrae for her advice to Twitch streamers. Amidst rising controversy, the latter encouraged the switch to YouTube Gaming. This came following Twitch's massive breach of privacy.

Pokimane roasts Valkyrae's advice to Twitch streamers

rae☀️ @Valkyrae YouTube is looking to sign more streamers ☺️ YouTube is looking to sign more streamers ☺️

While the Amazon-owned platform is trying its best to rectify the situation, the 100 Thieves co-owner took matters into her own hands. Soon after the streamers' credentials were leaked, Valkyrae tweeted to encourage Twitch creators to defect to YouTube Gaming. She cited the latter's motive to "sign more streamers" as a cogent reason.

However, Pokimane couldn't hold back her laughter even before she commented on Valkyrae's post.

While failing to compose herself, here's what the Twitch sensation had to say on the subject:

“I’m not going to lie, I was like ‘Of course they are.’ They only have like three and a half! Like, we know!”

However, she revealed that the leak has undoubtedly complicated things for streamers on the platform.

While Twitch remains a behemoth in the community, YouTube Gaming has been gradually catching up. Just last month, the Amazon-owned platform witnessed a sort of mass exodus, with several high-profile streamers defecting to YouTube, including TimTheTatman and DrLupo.

Leak reveals how Pokimane made around $35K in September from Twitch

The Twitch leak took the community by storm, with over 120GB of sensitive information becoming available for everyone to view. This included every creator’s total earnings since September 2019.

It also revealed the amount earned by each streamer on the platform since 2019. Unsurprisingly, xQc topped the list by a mile, but the difference in revenue left everyone on tenterhooks.

xQc made upwards of $750K in September alone, with no other streamer even close to that mark. To everyone's dismay, the data also revealed Pokimane's revenue of over $35K in September.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️ i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️

The Canadian streamer tweeted to nullify the disappointment around her revenue from the platform. Pokimane revealed how she capped her donations about a year ago and has been sustaining herself via sponsorships, investments and exclusive contracts.

Fans believe streamers should eradicate the concept of subs (Image via ginx.tv)

She urged her viewers to keep their money and treat themselves instead.

Fans, however, stood divided on her statement. Some believe that streamers, including Pokimane, should eradicate the concept of subs altogether if they're earning enough already.

On the other hand, some believe the aforementioned argument is redundant as the money is donated voluntarily.

