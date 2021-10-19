The aftermath of Corpse Husband face reveal drama

The Corpse Husband face reveal drama recently shook the internet.

After the alleged face reveal cropped up, viewers were introduced to the dark side of the beauty standards for streamers on the internet, which was horrifying to witness. However, now, as the craze around the incident is beginning to settle, it calls for the question: What happens now?

KY🌧️ @2seatlimousine Still thinking ab that Corpse Husband face leak Still thinking ab that Corpse Husband face leak https://t.co/uUaawFibXY

While Corpse Husband fans have a lot to say to the haters, they are also concerned about how this has affected the mental health of their beloved streamer.

Possible outcomes of the Corpse Husband face reveal drama

Corpse Husband is popular as one of the most prominent faceless streamers in the industry. He has made a name for himself not only in the streaming industry but also in the music industry, with a number of hit songs.

Due to his popularity, fans have often demanded a face reveal, but the streamer has mentioned that while he does agree that a face reveal is inevitable, he does not feel comfortable with it.

However, his fans have remained persistent in wanting to see what their favorite streamer looks like. This has resulted in a number of alleged face reveals, but all of them have proved to be untrue.

A recent face reveal, however, gained a lot more attention than the others. Unfortunately, the attention was not very positive.

Mase @mass2point0 THIS IS CORPSE HUSBAND? LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO THIS IS CORPSE HUSBAND? LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/IDUbTyfSFC

His fans jumped to defend him against the trolls, but it also brought forward a lot of questions. People were relentlessly bullying a celebrity for his appearance, even though he never claimed to be very attractive. Furthermore, there was no certainty as to whether the person in the picture was Corpse Husband, so if it was not, then it was just an innocent person being shamed for their appearance.

kay @urfavoriteb1tch opinion on corpse husband face reveal:it’s sad how some people have nothing to do with their lives. honestly. you push for a face reveal and then hate on him when someone else leaks a pic. 1) u don’t know if it’s him or not

2) u just stop liking his personality bc of his face? opinion on corpse husband face reveal:it’s sad how some people have nothing to do with their lives. honestly. you push for a face reveal and then hate on him when someone else leaks a pic. 1) u don’t know if it’s him or not

2) u just stop liking his personality bc of his face?

Corpse Husband fans believe that this entire incident deprived them of ever receiving a face reveal from their favorite streamer. Corpse had already mentioned that he was not confident about his appearance, but after seeing the reaction to this alleged face reveal, he might never be comfortable with a face reveal, since he might not live up to the high expectations set by his fans.

This, however, is not limited to Corpse Husband alone. The reaction that he received from this face reveal might also deter any future streamers from wanting to reveal their appearance if they are not confident about it.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod