What the alleged Corpse Husband face reveal taught us about beauty standards on the Internet

Corpse Husband recently broke the internet once again, but this time for no action of his own. The streamer is known to be one of the most prominent 'faceless' personalities on the internet.

So when rumors about his alleged face reveal surfaced, the streaming community went crazy. However, the reaction that Corpse Husband's alleged appearance received was shocking, to say the least.

While the reactions are mixed, most are leaning heavily towards trolling. Corpse Husband's situation is another instance of a portrayal of the kind of beauty standards that people expect from streamers; which is quite disappointing.

The alleged Corpse Husband face leak exposed the community's expectations for beauty standards

The Corpse Husband face reveal tweets were followed by a bunch of extremely mean and insensitive comments. Several comments suggested that Corpse's face was "not as he advertised," which is a bold claim to make since Corpse Husband never claimed to be extremely good looking.

However, Corpse's fans came to his rescue, suggesting that this kind of internet trolling was the very reason why Corpse had refrained from sharing his appearance online. He has previously claimed to be very insecure about his appearance, and is not comfortable with the idea of a face reveal.

His fans have even said that whoever indulged in the face leak has essentially invaded his privacy; disrespecting his desire not to reveal his face.

neg🦇JIMIN DAY🤍🤍 @filtervogues ion wanna see the “leaked pics” of corpse husband

1) bc its sick to be in his business like that when he doesnt want to be seen and

2: that might not even be him. whoever leaked it could very easily be lying about it and y’all could be spreading around sum innocent persons face ion wanna see the “leaked pics” of corpse husband

1) bc its sick to be in his business like that when he doesnt want to be seen and

2: that might not even be him. whoever leaked it could very easily be lying about it and y’all could be spreading around sum innocent persons face https://t.co/O37gkyubvw

The streamer even ended up losing a lot of followers on his social media. This reaction to the alleged face reveal, although disappointing, throws light on a much more important issue - the unrealistic beauty standards set by streamers' fans. People expect their favorite streamers to look a certain way and end up bullying and spewing hate towards the streamer if those standards are not met.

Corpse Husband is a faceless streamer, so people simply imagined what he could look like based on bits of information they found online.

A similar instance of cyber bullying was seen earlier with one of the most highly desired streamers, Pokimane.

The image of Pokimane without makeup that went viral (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Pokimane without make-up" had become one of the most trending searches on Twitter after the streamer posted a make-up tutorial. Since it was a tutorial, naturally, Pokimane's face had to be free of make-up initially. Her fans went into a frenzy, trolling and bullying the streamer, claiming that they had been cheated.

The incident is not too far off from the recent controversy surrounding Corpse Husband's alleged face reveal, which only proves how unrealistic and farcical the beauty standards for streamers are, among their fans.

