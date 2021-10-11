Corpse Husband shamed after alleged 'face reveal' sends Twitter into a frenzy

Corpse Husband is popular as one of the most prominent 'faceless' personalities on the internet. However, his fans have made multiple attempts at trying to get him to do a face reveal. In fact, several alleged face leaks have taken place in the past, but they have all proved to be fake.

Corpse Husband fans have often requested the streamer to do a face reveal (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most recently leaked picture, which is rumored to be Corpse Husband's face, has received a lot of attention on Twitter. Unfortunately, the attention was not very positive, and brings to light exactly why the streamer is uncomfortable revealing his face online.

Corpse Husband gets hate online after alleged face reveal

Soon after the picture, which was rumored to be that of Corpse Husband's, was revealed online, hate began to pour in for the streamer. In fact, the caption of the original post itself suggested that Corpse's face was "not as he advertised."

The streamer got a lot of hateful comments for the picture that was being circulated. While most Corpse fans do not believe that the picture is that of the streamer, those who do are clearly not holding back with their memes and trolls.

Whokilledkira @whokilledkira The girl with corpse husband's voice on her as a tattoo seeing his face reveal: The girl with corpse husband's voice on her as a tattoo seeing his face reveal: https://t.co/duaT5kDXvd

*:..ﾞ((ε(*´･ω･)っ†*ﾟ¨ﾟﾟ･*:..☆ @dizzylux9000 You guys were seriously SIMPING for this dude?

Corpse husband face leak

(Drowning out the tag lol) You guys were seriously SIMPING for this dude?

Corpse husband face leak

(Drowning out the tag lol) https://t.co/KnD0uivyRy

However, Corpse Husband has a loyal fanbase that will not allow anyone to demean their favorite streamer. Soon after the trolls hit Twitter, the Corpse Husband community blew up the social media platform, retorting against the spiteful comments. They revealed that Corpse Husband never claimed that he was very attractive, so there was no reason for people to act as though they had somehow been cheated.

Rebecca Lynn @Reblynnstew The reaction y'all gave to Corpse Husband's fake face leak just ruined all of our chances to ever get a reveal. He's said he doesn't think he'll live up to your expectations and when a face doesn't you laugh at the face? Way to prove him right. The reaction y'all gave to Corpse Husband's fake face leak just ruined all of our chances to ever get a reveal. He's said he doesn't think he'll live up to your expectations and when a face doesn't you laugh at the face? Way to prove him right.

hank @helluvanidiot Honestly the whole thing of corpse husband losing a shit ton of followers and getting abunch of hate over the face leak a while ago is so fucked up even if it was fake. Ion even watch his content but goddamn Honestly the whole thing of corpse husband losing a shit ton of followers and getting abunch of hate over the face leak a while ago is so fucked up even if it was fake. Ion even watch his content but goddamn

Furthermore, there was no actual proof that the person in the picture is Corpse Husband. Therefore, if it is not, then they had been making fun of an innocent young boy for no reason at all.

Sam (They/Her) @IamDevilHerself Dude fuck people attacking the Corpse Husband face leakYou don’t know if it’s him, and either way if is is or isnt him, making fun of this person due to their appearance it’s fucking disgustingGet a fucking grip and pull your head out of your asses before you become a pretzel Dude fuck people attacking the Corpse Husband face leakYou don’t know if it’s him, and either way if is is or isnt him, making fun of this person due to their appearance it’s fucking disgustingGet a fucking grip and pull your head out of your asses before you become a pretzel

levi @amreniove people be like "omg just saw corpse husband face leak 🤢🤢 he so 🤢 ugly 🤮"

Seriously shut the fuck up. people be like "omg just saw corpse husband face leak 🤢🤢 he so 🤢 ugly 🤮"

Seriously shut the fuck up.

Also Read

Jay/bunny @Jay23351482 OK, not to get all preachy but the @Corpse_Husband face leak shows exactly why this world is shitty, yall simp over this unrealistic standereds and then when someone dosnt like up to those standereds you resort to bullying and just fucking awful comments its so shitty. OK, not to get all preachy but the @Corpse_Husband face leak shows exactly why this world is shitty, yall simp over this unrealistic standereds and then when someone dosnt like up to those standereds you resort to bullying and just fucking awful comments its so shitty.

The response to Corpse Husband's alleged face reveal was shocking to many people, and the streamer's fans and friends came forward to defend him. It also went on to prove why Corpse refrains from doing a face reveal, since this is the kind of reaction he will get if he does not meet up to people's expectations.

Edited by Atul S