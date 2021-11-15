"No!": Mizkif smashes controller after losing Super Mario 64 speedrun challenge to Emiru

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo exploded on stream after losing a Super Mario 64 speedrun challenge to Emily "Emiru".

Owing to a fatal error resulting in his loss, the streamer threw his controller to the side in frustration after realizing he would not be able to catch up to his competitor's time.

Mizkif turns stream off after losing Super Mario 64 speedrun challenge

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and Emily "Emiru" went head-to-head in a game of Super Mario 64. The two were slated to speedrun the popular title, and the person with the fastest completion time would be crowned the winner.

Mizkif and Emiru had reached the last boss of the game, where the player must accurately toss Bowser on to the floating bombs in order to damage him. Accuracy is crucial, as missing the toss results in losing valuable seconds of time.

As Emiru was new to speedrunning this title, Mizkif had given himself a handicap by allowing her to start six minutes earlier than him.

Unfortunately for Mizkif, his final toss missed the bomb. After screaming in horror into his microphone, he held his breath in anticipation to see if Emiru would miss it as well. An error on her part would have put them on equal footing once again. However, his competitor successfully aimed her throw, securing her spot as the winner of the competition.

Upon witnessing the final moments of Emiru's speedrun, Mizkif threw his controller in a fit of rage before seating himself and smirking at the camera.

Viewers of the clip joked that Mizkif's smirk was because his actions would result in a top clip on the Livestream Fail subreddit. While his real intentions are unknown, the clip ultimately did trend at the top of the subreddit.

The bizarre nature of the controller chuck definitely contributed to the interest the clip garnered, but many viewers were also surprised to see Emiru beat Rinaudo in the speedrunning challenge.

She had only recently begun streaming her speed-running practice sessions for the Nintendo title.

One mechanic that she picked up on, the "Backwards Long Jump," has been noted as quite difficult to master. However, the cosplayer has been seen effortlessly executing the move not only during practice runs but in actual matches as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After Mizkif lost the match, he turned the stream off which added a note of hilarity to the entire situation. To add onto the situation, Mizkif had beaten Emiru in the same challenge during an earlier stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish