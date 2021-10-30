“Since I’m on Mizkif’s computer”: Emiru reveals all of Mizkif’s Reddit upvotes while streaming on Twitch

After hopping onto Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's computer during a live stream, Emily "Emiru" went through his Reddit account only to discover that the former has a particular habit with regards to his upvotes.

Emiru, who was holding her last stream in Austin, Texas, before returning to her home in Kansas, began to look through Mizkif's computer as she was streaming on it.

After making a peculiar discovery, she immediately shared it with her viewers.

Emiru discovers Mizkif's peculiar upvoting habit on Livestream Fail

While looking into the OTK founder's Reddit account, Emiru spotted something funny that she immediately shared with her viewers on a recent stream.

After loading the official Livestream Fail subreddit, she began scrolling down, pointing out certain posts while telling her chat the following:

"He upvoted a clip of him and Poki.. him and Poki.. him and QT.. 'Mizkif gets hit on by random girl,' he just upvotes clips about himself."

Emiru's revelation brought raging laughter to her viewers, who were in disbelief at the act.

Later during the same stream, Emiru returned to the Livestream Fail subreddit to see if she could spot any new clips that may have been uploaded. However, the cosplayer immediately began laughing after making a new discovery.

"Um, so I came back.. he started downvoting every clip that's not related to him."

Mizkif, who was logged in to Reddit through his phone as well, left a surprise for Emiru which played off perfectly. The streamer knows that people refer to him as someone who often seeks clout and has acknowledged the same.

Mizkif's infamous title

Mizkif is often referred to as a "clout goblin," i.e., a person who thrives on farming drama to create viral content. The OTK founder is often called out by other streamers for repeatedly attempting to take advantage of any on-going drama in the streaming community.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @sennyk4 I just hope one day he weasels his way into my drama for views. It’s god damn impressive @sennyk4 I just hope one day he weasels his way into my drama for views. It’s god damn impressive

During the peak of the RFLCT scandal, Mizkif helped out Valkyrae by calling her during her infamous stream. She later thanked him in a tweet.

When Mizkif saw the tweet on his stream, he said she didn't need to do that. Valkyrae responded by saying that she thought he helped her for a shout-out. Mizkif, in disbelief, said:

"Is that what I'm known as? Like, as this garbage human being? God, everyone knows me too well already."

Subsequently, he deleted that stream VOD.

Mizkif was publicly criticized by Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang after he involved himself in the RFLCT scandal, as it boosted his views while clips of him took over the front page of Livestream Fail.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul