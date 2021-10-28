Pokimane reveals why she would like to join Mizkif's OTK rather than Valkyrae's 100 Thieves

During a recent conversation with Mizkif, Pokimane was asked which organization she would prefer to join, between 100 Thieves and One True King if she ever chose to leave OfflineTV. The 25-year-old streamer revealed that she would join Mizkif's One True King for the sole reason that it looked like the streamers did things simply for fun.

"You guys are just doing sh*t for fun. 100 Thieves, I’d have to do a sponsor [stream] every other day."

Pokimane reveals she would choose OTK over 100 Thieves for "fun"

Pokimane and Mizkif have a podcast together where they talk about a bunch of things. During the course of their conversation, Mizkif asked the OfflineTV star which organization she would choose between One True King and 100 Thieves. Pokimane did not hesitate to answer with "OTK," which even took Mizkif by surprise, as he responded with a "Really?"

Mizkif surprised that Pokimane would choose OTK over 100 Thieves (Image via Daily Dose of Mizkif on YouTube)

Pokimane responded in the affirmative, and then went on to explain her choice. She said that at OTK, she saw them doing things on stream just for fun, whereas at 100 Thieves, she would probably have to plug in sponsor streams every other day, which she was clearly not very eager to do. Pokimane's response definitely got Mizkif rather excited, as he exclaimed,

"We have the backing of RTS legend herself, Pokimane!"

pokimane @pokimanelol



our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮



check it out @

rts.gg/articles/welco… i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.gg i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.ggrts.gg/articles/welco…

More about Pokimane's RTS

Pokimane announced the launch of her talent management organization, known as RTS, via a Twitter post on October 27. The streamer holds the position of Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at the organization. So far, many big streamers like Dr DisRespect have called the venture a fantastic move and predicted that it will be highly successful in the industry. Naturally, Mizkif was excited to potentially have Pokimane's backing for his organization as well.

However, he did not miss the opportunity to promote his organization as well, as he went on to suggest that Pokimane was unaware of how seamlessly they plugged in sponsors within their streams.

"Little does she know our fun streams are sponsored but that’s okay. That’s how well we integrate them."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Currently, the OfflineTV star has no plans to shift to any esports organization. However, if she does decide to do so in the near future, fans may already know which organization she will choose.

Edited by Atul S