Pokimane announced as the co-founder of new talent management company, RTS, which aims to "fix the gaming and esports industry"

Twitch sensation Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed herself as the co-founder of a new talent management and brand consulting firm called RTS, which will fix 'what is broken' for both game streamers and the esports industry as a whole. The firm aims to rethink business management that will help streamers run successful businesses.

As co-founder and chief creative officer, the 25-year-old launched RTS earlier today following an announcement that she had made just a day before.

RTS aims to tackle the problems that she, along with other popular streamers, faced while starting out their own ventures. Furthermore, RTS hopes to give streamers greater control of the partnerships they forge, which are promising and lucrative for all members involved.

Pokimane joins hands CEO Stuart Saw and others in her new venture

The Canadian streamer has joined hands with veterans in the field of gaming.The team includes CEO Stuart Saw (formerly of Twitch and Endeavor), COO Kim Phan (ex-Blizzard and Endeavor), vice president of talent management Sue Lee (formerly Twitch), and vice president of sales and partnerships Jason Scorrano (former PAX, Turner Sports).

The RTS advisory board also features some heavyweights from Twitch and PUBG, including Kevin Lin, Brian Corrigan and Karen Brodkin.

RTS have already cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the gaming and esports scene. They have forged successful partnerships with Epic Games and the Fortnite World Cup, Facebook, and Pokimane herself.

pokimane @pokimanelol

rts.gg/articles/welco… i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.gg i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.gg

rts.gg/articles/welco…

Incidentally, several talent management companies exist in the community right now. It could be a while before Pokimane's RTS team is able to distinguish themselves from the outfits that have existed for decades.

It's safe to say that Pokimane and co. will guide smaller streamers and help them make informed choices. It's easier for smaller streamers to get swayed with money-making opportunities that might not yield benefits in the long run.

pokimane @pokimanelol @LepWho it’s a nod towards the gaming genre “real-time strategy” :) @LepWho it’s a nod towards the gaming genre “real-time strategy” :)

From the looks of it, the Twitch sensation's idea is to lead more people to take up streaming as a full-time career and not just as a transient hobby.

Pokimane's new venture comes days after Valkyrae announced her RFLCT skincare products, which have received overwhelmingly negative feedback. The American streamer has been accused of marketing a product that makes her viewers insecure.

Despite revealing how she wishes she wasn't a part of it, Valkyrae is bound by an official contract which will sadly 'reflect' her name whenever the subject comes up.

