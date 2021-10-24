“I would just really hope she brings it up with me personally.” Pokimane assures fans that she reached out to Valkyrae after RFLCT controversy

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys revealed that she reached out to Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter twice after the RFLCT blue light controversy broke out.

Valkyrae recently launched the RFLCT skin-care range with the website claiming that the products protect people from harmful “blue light” emitted from digital devices. However, the community has since responded with disdain, claiming that even the sun’s rays are more dangerous than blue light.

Valkyrae had earlier hinted her friends did not reach out to her after the controversy broke through. However, it seems as if Pokimane was not one of them, as she claimed to have talked to Valkyrae about the debacle twice in the last few days.

Since the RFLCT announcement has been made, a range of experts have said that the website’s claims about blue light are simply false. Valkyrae posted a response on October 22, claiming that the website was being updated to portray the correct information. While some of her fellow creators, like Daphne “39Daph”, supported Valkyrae and claimed that the product might be alright, others such as Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, and Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo made fun of the streamer.

Additionally, Valkyrae herself appeared to throw shade at her friends and said the following:

“It was interesting seeing which friends reached out to me. A lot of the friends reached out after I posted the voice memo and when I said I was going to be talking about friends on social media. Maybe some of them got scared. It was weird that people assumed that no research was done. I care so much about my reputation and my authenticity. This was a wild experience.”

Fans speculated that one of the friends that Valkyrae was talking about was Pokimane. When Poki was asked about the situation, she admitted to “not knowing” whether Valkyrae had an issue with her. However, she also claimed that she reached out twice to her friend:

I feel so bad about the whole thing going on. I just hope if Rae ever has an issue with me, which I don’t know if she does, I would just really hope she brings it up with me personally because I feel like I did my best. If she feels a lack of support from her friends, I just want to say, honestly, I get it. I’ve been there. That’s why I tried to reach out twice. I didn’t want her to feel that way. I wanted to tell her if you need another opinion, please let me know.

In another stream, Valkyrae confirmed that Pokimane indeed reached out to her twice, once to congratulate her for the product launch and the second time when the controversy initially broke out.

