“I just hope she is doing well”: Sykkuno has Valkyrae's back amidst RFLCT controversy

During a recent live stream, popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno supported Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter in reference to the criticism that she has recently received over the RFLCT blue light controversy.

Valkyrae had announced the RFLCT skin care brand on October 19, 2021 on Twitter. The brand proudly claimed that their products protect people from harmful “blue light” that emanates from most digital devices.

However, various experts and the overall online community have claimed that even the sun’s rays are more harmful than blue light. Despite the consistent criticism that Valkyrae has been receiving over the past few days, Sykkuno supported his friend although he confessed his lack of knowledge on the subject.

Sykkuno supports Valkyrae despite raging criticism over RFLCT blue light controversy

A wide range of content creators have responded to the controversy in recent days, with the likes of Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker mocking Valkyrae. Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo effectively claimed that Valkyrae was scamming people as he jokingly wished if he could similarly make people buy the products that he put out.

Regardless, streamer 39Daph supported Valkyrae and claimed that the product might be alright, despite the controversial information that they had put out on the website initially. Now, Sykkuno has also rushed to support one of his closest friends. The streamer hoped that Valkyrae was doing okay despite the criticism:

“I just hope she is doing well. I will be honest, I don’t know too much about it. As far as I know, I have two skin diseases. That’s probably all I should realistically say about that. What you gonna do? It is how it is.”

Sykkuno, in his own words, confessed that he does not have a lot of knowledge about the specific topic. He talked about his own skin diseases and how he tried the “f.lux” software, but was immediately horrified by the brightness:

“Here is what I think guys. As far as blue light goes, I installed f.lux to get yellow light, but I was bothered by how weird my screen looked and I immediately uninstalled it. It bothered me coz I couldn’t see colors anymore. So, that’s pretty much all I have to say on the matter. I am not an expert, and don’t take my words on face value.”

While Valkyrae might be going through a tough time overall, she can definitely take comfort from her friend’s comments on the matter.

