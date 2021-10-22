"All the hate, doubt, concerns, and criticism are all warranted and valid": Valkyrae breaks silence on RFLCT controversy 

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has finally responded to criticism of her RFLCT skincare product line, which the brand faced shortly after its launch. The American streamer revealed how doubts and backlash are valid as her team works round the clock to rectify the situation.

Here's what Valkyrae had to say on the subject:

“I’ve been waiting to speak and to stream until after I see how the RFLCT website has been updated. All the hate, doubt, concerns, and criticism are all warranted and valid. I understand completely where you’re all coming from.”

She further added:

“I also was very upset and confused when I saw the website and there were no links to the studies or credits to the labs or the people that work behind the scenes to make RFLCT happen.”

RFLCT attracted attention for claiming that it helps protect users from blue light pollution that emanates from digital devices. However, it drew ire for apparently providing a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

Furthermore, many in the community believe that the brand is peddling pseudoscience, and marketing a product that makes them insecure. Even Valyrae's honest patrons are of the view that RFLCT targets her young and impressionable audience, leaving them extremely vulnerable.

Valkyrae is yet to go live post RFLCT's backlash from the community

The American streamer hasn't gone live on her YouTube channel ever since the episode took place.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Valkyrae has removed co-owner of 100 Thieves and co-founder of RFLCT from her bio… on both Twitter and Instagram Valkyrae has removed co-owner of 100 Thieves and co-founder of RFLCT from her bio… on both Twitter and Instagram https://t.co/RXXb0abM3F

Valkyrae revealed how she has been advised to refrain from speaking on the subject. At the time of writing, Valkyrae had removed the co-owner of 100 Thieves and the co-founder of RFLCT tags from her Twitter bio.

The Content Creator of the Year (2020) has also stated how she is waiting for her team to update the RFLCT website with the necessary links. The additions will give viewers a better idea of the details of the products and the research that has gone into the skincare line.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! rflct.com After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens!rflct.com https://t.co/NdjEJzVVcT

Also Read

Be that as it may, Valkyrae plans on returning to full-time streaming as soon as she has answers to the questions that are looming over her venture. It's safe to say that she will provide intricate details of her study as soon as the RFLCT website is updated.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan