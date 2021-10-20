Valkyrae under fire for allegedly scamming fans with 'snake oil' products

Popular American streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has spent the last two years shattering one record after another. Just months after becoming the co-owner of 100 Thieves, the 29-year-old announced she is the co-founder of RFLCT, a range of skincare products specifically designed to combat blue light pollution for those who spend countless hours in front of the screen.
A segment of the community has hailed the American streamer for her creation. Meanwhile, others feel it's part of a scam, a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.
Some have even accused her creation of taking advantage of a young and impressionable audience. The streamer has come under fire for peddling pseudoscience and marketing a product that makes them insecure.
Here's how the community reacted:
Valkyrae reveals how RFLCT is for everyone
The 2020 Content Creator of the Year has always been vocal about her stance on how she wants to do more for the community. She has reiterated on numerous occasions that she wants to be a part of bigger projects and give more to the community, and doesn't want to restrict herself to the role of a mainstream streamer.
Hofstetter has said how she understands the plight of those like her who have to spend countless hours in front of the screen in this growing digital age.
To combat its ill effects, she introduced RFLCT as a one stop solution. Here's what she said:
"RFLCT is about more than beauty and how you look, it's all about your health. Blue light protection is something we can all benefit from."
The range of products offered by Rae's brand includes the following products:
- Aura Reset Facial Gel Cleanser ($18)
- Screen Shield Defense Face Moisturizer ($24)
- Eye Revive Gel Treatment ($20)
- Reserruction Eye Mask ($24)
- Lip Guard Moisture Balm ($12)
The website also offers a $20 combo-pack that includes the Gel Cleanser, Face Moisturizer, and the Eye Revive Gel. Sadly, the products are only available in the US right now.
However, she has grand plans to expand the movement of her skincare products to other parts of the world, once her venture picks up.
Sykkuno, Bella Poarch and more react positively to her creation
Despite coming under the microscope, several streamers have applauded the American streamer for her invention.