Valkyrae under fire for allegedly scamming fans with 'snake oil' products

Popular American streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has spent the last two years shattering one record after another. Just months after becoming the co-owner of 100 Thieves, the 29-year-old announced she is the co-founder of RFLCT, a range of skincare products specifically designed to combat blue light pollution for those who spend countless hours in front of the screen.

A segment of the community has hailed the American streamer for her creation. Meanwhile, others feel it's part of a scam, a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! rflct.com After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens!rflct.com https://t.co/NdjEJzVVcT

Some have even accused her creation of taking advantage of a young and impressionable audience. The streamer has come under fire for peddling pseudoscience and marketing a product that makes them insecure.

Here's how the community reacted:

bruce u @OFFICIAL_BRUCEU @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin Rachel, there is no, peer reviewed literature, clinically assessing the damaging effects of blue light on the skin, and certainly none presented by rflct.Your company designs trademarks aimed to fool the average consumer into believing that the product is based on genuine science @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin Rachel, there is no, peer reviewed literature, clinically assessing the damaging effects of blue light on the skin, and certainly none presented by rflct.Your company designs trademarks aimed to fool the average consumer into believing that the product is based on genuine science

ALSupremacy @SupremacyAl @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin Never seen so many people yaas queening a scientifically proven useless product lmaoI mean, might make your skin nicer, but there is absolutely no need to protect your skin from blue light coming from screens. @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin Never seen so many people yaas queening a scientifically proven useless product lmaoI mean, might make your skin nicer, but there is absolutely no need to protect your skin from blue light coming from screens.

Tommy @SonAnomander @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin I do enjoy being a fan of Rae & everyone, but this is 100% taking advantage of an impressionable young audience to peddle pseudoscience. Almost every single person in that social circle show blind support of a scam really makes me second guess everyone I've been following. @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin I do enjoy being a fan of Rae & everyone, but this is 100% taking advantage of an impressionable young audience to peddle pseudoscience. Almost every single person in that social circle show blind support of a scam really makes me second guess everyone I've been following.

KiwiOlive @KiwiOlive @zombii_do_tweet @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin This a an actual scam, a "solution" to a problem that does not exist. @zombii_do_tweet @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin This a an actual scam, a "solution" to a problem that does not exist.

Griffin @Griffin50362562 @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin I don't know much about skincare but I couldn't find any journals or research reports on Blue Light having any negative effects on skin, I could only find positives, like how it could be used to treat things like diabetes and as an anti-bacterial for burns (only on mice) @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin I don't know much about skincare but I couldn't find any journals or research reports on Blue Light having any negative effects on skin, I could only find positives, like how it could be used to treat things like diabetes and as an anti-bacterial for burns (only on mice)

snowbird @snowbirdtbh im sure valkyrae is a great person, but i feel like im in FUCKING LA LA LAND reading all the replies to her skincare product that are overwhelmingly positiveit's LITERALLY AN UNDISGUISED SCAM im sure valkyrae is a great person, but i feel like im in FUCKING LA LA LAND reading all the replies to her skincare product that are overwhelmingly positiveit's LITERALLY AN UNDISGUISED SCAM

Matthew Croden @croden_matthew @Valkyrae

"Visible blue light, as given in the present study, does not cause deoxyribonucleic acid damage or early photo-ageing"

Marketed to a large fanbase on teenagers @RFLCT_skin Yeah, this is snake oil. I'm sure it works, but it's a solution in search of a problem. web.s.ebscohost.com/ehost/pdfviewe… "Visible blue light, as given in the present study, does not cause deoxyribonucleic acid damage or early photo-ageing"Marketed to a large fanbase on teenagers @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin Yeah, this is snake oil. I'm sure it works, but it's a solution in search of a problem. web.s.ebscohost.com/ehost/pdfviewe…

"Visible blue light, as given in the present study, does not cause deoxyribonucleic acid damage or early photo-ageing"

Marketed to a large fanbase on teenagers

Valkyrae reveals how RFLCT is for everyone

The 2020 Content Creator of the Year has always been vocal about her stance on how she wants to do more for the community. She has reiterated on numerous occasions that she wants to be a part of bigger projects and give more to the community, and doesn't want to restrict herself to the role of a mainstream streamer.

Hofstetter has said how she understands the plight of those like her who have to spend countless hours in front of the screen in this growing digital age.

To combat its ill effects, she introduced RFLCT as a one stop solution. Here's what she said:

"RFLCT is about more than beauty and how you look, it's all about your health. Blue light protection is something we can all benefit from."

The range of products offered by Rae's brand includes the following products:

Aura Reset Facial Gel Cleanser ($18) Screen Shield Defense Face Moisturizer ($24) Eye Revive Gel Treatment ($20) Reserruction Eye Mask ($24) Lip Guard Moisture Balm ($12)

The website also offers a $20 combo-pack that includes the Gel Cleanser, Face Moisturizer, and the Eye Revive Gel. Sadly, the products are only available in the US right now.

However, she has grand plans to expand the movement of her skincare products to other parts of the world, once her venture picks up.

Sykkuno, Bella Poarch and more react positively to her creation

Despite coming under the microscope, several streamers have applauded the American streamer for her invention.

minx @JustaMinx @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin RAE I HAVE NOT SEEN ANOTHER PERSON PULL SO MANY BOSS BITCH MOVES IN 2021. THIS IS HUGE!!! So happy for you @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin RAE I HAVE NOT SEEN ANOTHER PERSON PULL SO MANY BOSS BITCH MOVES IN 2021. THIS IS HUGE!!! So happy for you

hasanabi @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin congrats !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i use 3 in 1 body wash for everything but this is gonna make me switch it up ! 😤😤😤😤 @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin congrats !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i use 3 in 1 body wash for everything but this is gonna make me switch it up ! 😤😤😤😤

QuarterJade @QuarterJade @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin rae this is SO FREAKING AMAZING seeing you push and go further than just the video game industry is so inspiring and as a skin care enthusiast, i can’t wait to try out your product bc i just know you made something amazing 🥺🤍🤍🤍 CONGRATS RAE!!!!! #RFLCT !!!!! @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin rae this is SO FREAKING AMAZING seeing you push and go further than just the video game industry is so inspiring and as a skin care enthusiast, i can’t wait to try out your product bc i just know you made something amazing 🥺🤍🤍🤍 CONGRATS RAE!!!!! #RFLCT !!!!!

