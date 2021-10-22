"I think that’s a little bit misleading": Popular YouTube doctor on Valkyrae's RFLCT skincare products

A popular dermatologist on YouTube was asked to comment on Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's controversial new skincare products, and she revealed why the streamer's venture is "misleading" for her fans.

Dr. Dray, who has over 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube, pointed out that the fundamental problem is with the company claiming that BLPF, which stands for blue light protection factor, is like SPF (sun protection factor) in sunscreens but for blue light.

She said:

“That’s a little misleading because this BLPF that is their trademark kind of ingredient is probably a batch of antioxidants or something like that. We don’t know exactly what it is, but I think that’s a little bit misleading.”

Dray revealed how SPF is a standard of measurement, implying it ascertains how well the product will protect the consumer from a burn. In other words, it is tested and is backed by scientific evidence, which isn't the case with blue light pollution.

Dr. Dray added:

“When you’re making claims like this, I do think you need to be careful. I think it can mislead consumers into thinking that the product has been tested in the way that sunscreen would be tested to show protection.”

Despite the backlash that Valkyrae has received from the community, Dray revealed how the products boasted ingredients that could combat blue light damage – but only from the sun, if at all.

Valkyrae finally addresses the elephant in the room regarding her new skincare line

Valkyrae's new product line has been the talk of the town ever since it hit virtual shelves. However, the community is of the view that the products advertised by the American streamer don't have any substantial scientific backing.

After a couple of days of intense drama, the American streamer tweeted to reveal how "all the hate, doubt, concerns, and criticism are all warranted and valid."

The community believes Valkyrae was part of a scheme that used pseudoscience to market a product that made them insecure.

Valkyrae has removed co-owner of 100 Thieves and co-founder of RFLCT from her bio… on both Twitter and Instagram

At the time of writing this article, Valkyrae had removed the co-owner of 100 Thieves and the co-founder of RFLCT tags from her Twitter bio.

The American streamer is yet to go live on her YouTube channel. However, it's safe to assume that she will be back to full-time streaming in no time as she's currently waiting for her team to collect more evidence that she can share with the entire community.

