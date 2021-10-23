Valkyrae possibly separated from 100 Thieves following RFLCT scam allegations

2021 started great for Valkyrae, as the streamer shifted from Twitch to YouTube and embarked upon several new projects. She recently ventured into the world of skincare with her brand RFLCT, which claims to protect gamers' skin from the blue light emitted from computer screens. However, the brand saw severe backlash from people after calling these claims a solution to made-up issues.

Following the backlash, viewers noticed that Valkyrae had removed her position as co-founder of RFLCT and co-owner of 100 Thieves from her Twitter bio.

Valkyrae removes RFLCT and 100 Thieves from her Twitter bio (Image via Valkyrae on Twitter)

Naturally, this led to speculation about whether 100 Thieves had severed ties with Valkyrae following the RFLCT controversy.

Valkyrae removes 100 Thieves from her Twitter bio

Valkyrae's RFLCT skincare products claim to protect people's skin against the blue light emitted from computer screens. However, studies have shown that blue light's effect on the skin is almost negligible, so this seems like a solution to a made-up problem.

RFLCT @RFLCT_skin (1/2) RFLCT is a new skincare brand designed to level up your beauty routine with added blue light prevention. Developed by leading gamer @valkyrae along with the female beauty industry veterans from Ideavation Labs. (1/2) RFLCT is a new skincare brand designed to level up your beauty routine with added blue light prevention. Developed by leading gamer @valkyrae along with the female beauty industry veterans from Ideavation Labs. https://t.co/1yGcBuHvam

Furthermore, the Terms of Service on the official RFLCT website states that the company is not responsible for inaccuracy in information presented on the website. All this truly makes the brand hard to trust, and naturally, people have been calling it a scam.

Valkyrae addressed these allegations in a voice message she posted on Twitter recently. She admitted that people's concerns are entirely valid due to a lack of information provided on the website. The website features no links that can prove the scientific backing that RFLCT products have, but she assured fans that the website would be updated soon.

However, people have noticed that apart from removing RFLCT from her Twitter bio, the streamer has also removed 100 Thieves. Some speculation suggests that the organization may have held off its association with Valkyrae for the time being to avoid getting wrapped up in the RFLCT controversy. However, others believe that it is entirely possible that Valkyrae removed the organization's name from her bio to prevent the organization from facing any backlash due to this controversy.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Apparently the website has been updated but won’t be fully updated until Monday. Regardless I will go live tomorrow 3pm pst; will share my experience with RFLCT and everything about it, friends/social media, etc. See ya then Apparently the website has been updated but won’t be fully updated until Monday. Regardless I will go live tomorrow 3pm pst; will share my experience with RFLCT and everything about it, friends/social media, etc. See ya then

Valkyrae has stated that she will be on a livestream addressing all RFLCT related issues on October 24 at 3 PM. She will answer all the queries and concerns people have about RFLCT products and their legitimacy, so it would be best to reserve any judgment until then.

