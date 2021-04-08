"Valkyrae supremacy": Corpse Husband, Jordan Fisher and more heap praise on the new co-owner of 100 Thieves

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter continues to leave a mark on the expansive world of esports, having just been announced as the first female owner of lifestyle and gaming organization 100 Thieves.

The 29-year-old streamer is in the midst of a prolonged purple patch, which is showing no signs of fading anytime soon.

In a major revelation, she recently took to Twitter to announce that she is now officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves:

Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! pic.twitter.com/hb5uxI8rea — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 7, 2021

Her appointment as co-owner, alongside the likes of Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, Scooter Braun, Dan Gilbert and Drake, is not only a massive win for women in gaming. It also serves as a due recognition of the growing influence of female streamers in the flourishing esports ecosystem.

Over the course of their respective careers, Valkyrae and CouRage have become synonymous with the 100 Thieves brand. The duo have been instrumental in driving the organization's growth and brand value.

In light of this monumental occasion, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions as the streaming community came together to shower praise on Valkyrae.

Twitter reacts as Valkyrae becomes co-owner of 100 Thieves

Deemed as "probably the most important day in 100 Thieves history" by Nadeshot, the appointment of Valkyrae leaves the door open for endless new possibilities.

Valkyrae rose from humble beginnings to become a potent force in today's rapidly evolving esports ecosystem.

21 years ago, I got my first ever gaming console.



13 years ago, I went to my first gaming event.



6 years ago, I got my first gaming job as an unpaid intern.



Today, I became a co-owner of one of the biggest gaming organizations in the world.



We're just getting started too. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 7, 2021

In an interview with The New York Times, Valkyrae opened up about her arduous journey towards fame and her early days as a GameStop employee:

"I was depressed and alone. All I had was work and video games. Everyone thinks the people they see online everyday live perfect lives. I hope I can help people see that things are difficult for everyone"

Ever since she made the switch from Twitch to YouTube in 2020, her career has grown by leaps and bounds, with her exploits in InnerSloth's Among Us transforming her into an instant fan-favourite.

From streaming alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to being crowned Content Creator of The Year at The Game Awards, the achievements of Valkyrae have indubitably been illustrious.

She recently made her music video debut in "Daywalker," a collaboration between Corpse Husband and Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker.

To top it all off, she recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream, where she was part of a star-studded Among Us lobby.

Several from the online community have now taken to Twitter to heap praise on Valkyrae:

YESSSSSSS RAE SUPREMACY — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 7, 2021

HUGE HUGE HUGE W — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) April 7, 2021

YOOOO THIS IS AMAZING ♥️ Congrats! This is such a good call and you deserve all the wins. 🥳 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) April 7, 2021

HOLY THATS AMAZING :O CONGRATS RAE!! YOURE A BIG BOSS WOMAN LETS GOOOO — Wendy 🍰 (@Natsumiii) April 7, 2021

Congrats Rae! Big moves, and no doubt a very bright future ahead! — Ohmwrecker (@Ohmwrecker) April 7, 2021

TIME TO UPDATE THE BIO — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) April 7, 2021

Rly paving the way and it’s so awesome to see your hard work translate into success. Keep it up! :,) — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) April 7, 2021

CONGRATSSS THATS SICK!!!!! — yvonne 🌸 (@yvonnie) April 7, 2021

EEEEEP GO RAE! congrats <33 — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) April 7, 2021

This is awesome, huge congratulations — Alexandra Botez (@alexandravbotez) April 7, 2021

Ohhh?? Now this is kinda pog — scarra (@scarra) April 7, 2021

It’s #FaZeUp & #MFAM all fuckin’ day for me baby, but regardless I’m happy for my friends @CouRageJD & @Valkyrae. Congrats! All the best 🍻 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) April 7, 2021

QUEEN WENT FROM WORKING 3 JOBS TO A FUCKING CEO? MHM VALKYRAE SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/ifRQ1bFQD2 — heather☀️☕️ (@quarterrae) April 7, 2021

IS THAT- IS THAT THE NEW CO-OWNER OF 100 THIEVES??? MS VALKYRAE??? EXCUSE ME HELLO??? #ProudOfValkyrae pic.twitter.com/SAFui5XnhX — 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘆☀️ (@Valkyfan) April 7, 2021

Fans will now be looking forward to what the trio of Valkyrae, Nadeshot and CouRage have in store for them, as 100 Thieves embark on a whole new journey.