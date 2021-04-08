"Valkyrae supremacy": Corpse Husband, Jordan Fisher and more heap praise on the new co-owner of 100 Thieves

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter continues to leave a mark on the expansive world of esports, having just been announced as the first female owner of lifestyle and gaming organization 100 Thieves.
The 29-year-old streamer is in the midst of a prolonged purple patch, which is showing no signs of fading anytime soon.
In a major revelation, she recently took to Twitter to announce that she is now officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves:
Her appointment as co-owner, alongside the likes of Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, Scooter Braun, Dan Gilbert and Drake, is not only a massive win for women in gaming. It also serves as a due recognition of the growing influence of female streamers in the flourishing esports ecosystem.
Over the course of their respective careers, Valkyrae and CouRage have become synonymous with the 100 Thieves brand. The duo have been instrumental in driving the organization's growth and brand value.
In light of this monumental occasion, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions as the streaming community came together to shower praise on Valkyrae.
Twitter reacts as Valkyrae becomes co-owner of 100 Thieves
Deemed as "probably the most important day in 100 Thieves history" by Nadeshot, the appointment of Valkyrae leaves the door open for endless new possibilities.
Valkyrae rose from humble beginnings to become a potent force in today's rapidly evolving esports ecosystem.
In an interview with The New York Times, Valkyrae opened up about her arduous journey towards fame and her early days as a GameStop employee:
"I was depressed and alone. All I had was work and video games. Everyone thinks the people they see online everyday live perfect lives. I hope I can help people see that things are difficult for everyone"
Ever since she made the switch from Twitch to YouTube in 2020, her career has grown by leaps and bounds, with her exploits in InnerSloth's Among Us transforming her into an instant fan-favourite.
From streaming alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to being crowned Content Creator of The Year at The Game Awards, the achievements of Valkyrae have indubitably been illustrious.
She recently made her music video debut in "Daywalker," a collaboration between Corpse Husband and Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker.
To top it all off, she recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream, where she was part of a star-studded Among Us lobby.
Several from the online community have now taken to Twitter to heap praise on Valkyrae:
Fans will now be looking forward to what the trio of Valkyrae, Nadeshot and CouRage have in store for them, as 100 Thieves embark on a whole new journey.