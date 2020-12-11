"xQc got robbed": Valkyrae wins Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2020 and xQc fans are not happy

Rachell Hofstetter, aka Valkyrae, has officially been announced as the Content Creator of the Year at the Game Awards 2020, and xQc fans are far from thrilled.

The 28-year-old YouTube star has enjoyed a phenomenal year in streaming, having steadily climbed her way to the top of the charts, courtesy of her Among Us streams.

She was recently named the most-watched female streamer for the month of November, and her success has resulted in her bagging the Content Creator of the Year award at the Game Awards 2020:

Congratulations to @Valkyrae on winning Content Creator of the Year at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/V4cqkJ1QmS — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) December 11, 2020

While a majority of the online community is ecstatic at her achievement, which many feel is well-deserved, a certain section doesn't seem to share the same sentiments.

Leading the charge in expressing displeasure over Valkyrae's recent win are xQc fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same.

xQc fans are not happy with Valkyrae winning Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae has been one of the most successful streamers this year and has been churning out quality content on a regular basis, particularly in the sphere of Among Us.

Ever since she made the switch to YouTube from Twitch, her numbers have witnessed an unprecedented growth, propelling her towards becoming the world's most successful female streamer at the moment.

xQc, on the other hand, is known to grind and churn out streams quite meticulously, with him trying out a plethora of games in 2020.

However, his year has been somewhat marred by an unceremonious ban last month, where he was banned from Twitch for a week over a stream sniping incident.

In his defense, many of his fans have been using this reason to justify him not winning Content Creator of The Year.

However, in most of the replies online, there appears to be a misunderstanding of the term Content Creator of the Year meaning Streamer of The Year, which is what has triggered most xQc fans.

Check out some of the comments by xQc fans online as they expressed displeasure with Valkyrae's recent victory at the Game Awards 2020:

xQc got robbed big time. Valkyrae is cool but tbh this award was not deserved. ggs tho — Reformed 🇭🇹🇩🇴 (@dtkyebe) December 11, 2020

Not deserved smh — KyleOkeefe👑 (@KyleOkeefe02) December 11, 2020

I'm not here to be mean but the only reason you won is because xQc wasn't on the list, it's probably because he got banned for 1 week and he is kinda toxic or whatever the reason is, he was 100% the streamer of the year but unlucky. — Smajl (@Smaajli) December 11, 2020

Kid I think you're confused... This is content creator of the year meaning uploading on YouTube and what not and getting a lot of views, this is not streamer of the year. If it were streamer of the year maybe Xqc would've won because of his huge fan base but this is not streamer. — Fr_Tony (@TonyDanger123) December 11, 2020

XQC WAS ROBBED!!! — -Speedz- (@YahBoiSpeedz) December 11, 2020

XqC averages 40k viewers, plays more than 1 game, has 50k subs,156k peak, streams 10+ hours every day, doesn't run ads. i think the streamer of the year shoulve been him. Valkyrae just rode the wave and played among us 24/7 — Zyd (@zydhimself) December 11, 2020

No one should have win beside my boy xqc. — BlackGremlin ➐ (@BlackGremlin_Qc) December 11, 2020

Consistent in terms of viewership than Valkyrae. She only started averaging 100k viewers during Among Us. xQc has held a 40k-60k viewer count this whole year — Reformed 🇭🇹🇩🇴 (@dtkyebe) December 11, 2020

Xqc deserved it more but ok lmfao — Tetrraa (@JackTetra) December 11, 2020

and here i am still wondering where is xqc pic.twitter.com/Bbf0Sjwkzz — Zrksys_24 (@Zrksys) December 11, 2020

xqc got robbed man. I dont have a problem with valkyrae winning streamer of the year but xqc wasnt even nominated. #1 twitch streamer by subs, #1 watch time in twitch. 10 hours a day, didnt just play among us for 3 months straight and has higher viewer count on the nominees man — MΞĐ (@Drey_DelaCruz) December 11, 2020

XQC DESERVES BETTER — Paul (@varietypaul) December 11, 2020

xQc should've won — YungJeffStrikesBack (@YungJeffStrikes) December 11, 2020

stolen from xQc :| — Ian (@Temptztion) December 11, 2020

Despite all the aversion from xQc fans, there is no taking away anything from Valkyrae who, after a monumental year, is ending 2020 on a career-high, with the coveted Content Creator of the Year award in her kitty.