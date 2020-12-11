"xQc got robbed": Valkyrae wins Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2020 and xQc fans are not happy

Rachell Hofstetter, aka Valkyrae, has officially been announced as the Content Creator of the Year at the Game Awards 2020, and xQc fans are far from thrilled.
The 28-year-old YouTube star has enjoyed a phenomenal year in streaming, having steadily climbed her way to the top of the charts, courtesy of her Among Us streams.
She was recently named the most-watched female streamer for the month of November, and her success has resulted in her bagging the Content Creator of the Year award at the Game Awards 2020:
While a majority of the online community is ecstatic at her achievement, which many feel is well-deserved, a certain section doesn't seem to share the same sentiments.
Leading the charge in expressing displeasure over Valkyrae's recent win are xQc fans, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same.
xQc fans are not happy with Valkyrae winning Content Creator of the Year
Valkyrae has been one of the most successful streamers this year and has been churning out quality content on a regular basis, particularly in the sphere of Among Us.
Ever since she made the switch to YouTube from Twitch, her numbers have witnessed an unprecedented growth, propelling her towards becoming the world's most successful female streamer at the moment.
xQc, on the other hand, is known to grind and churn out streams quite meticulously, with him trying out a plethora of games in 2020.
However, his year has been somewhat marred by an unceremonious ban last month, where he was banned from Twitch for a week over a stream sniping incident.
In his defense, many of his fans have been using this reason to justify him not winning Content Creator of The Year.
However, in most of the replies online, there appears to be a misunderstanding of the term Content Creator of the Year meaning Streamer of The Year, which is what has triggered most xQc fans.
Check out some of the comments by xQc fans online as they expressed displeasure with Valkyrae's recent victory at the Game Awards 2020:
Despite all the aversion from xQc fans, there is no taking away anything from Valkyrae who, after a monumental year, is ending 2020 on a career-high, with the coveted Content Creator of the Year award in her kitty.
Published 11 Dec 2020, 12:26 IST