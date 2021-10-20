The entire Valkyrae skincare controversy and scam allegations explained

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has been nothing short of a powerhouse in 2021. Having shifted from Twitch to YouTube, the streamer ventured into a lot of different fields. She became the co-owner of 100 Thieves and then went on to drop her line of merchandise, apart from appearing in music videos of artists like Corpse Husband and Bella Poarch.
She has now ventured into the skincare field, as she launched her very own skincare brand, RFLCT, on October 19, 2021.
RFLCT claims that its line of products protects users' skin from the blue light emitted from computers and other device screens. However, fans are questioning the legitimacy of these claims, and Valkyrae's brand has been labeled a scam.
Valkyrae's skincare brand has been labeled a scam by the internet
Valkyrae's brand, RFLCT, claims to protect people's skin from the blue light emitted from device screens. The five products in the skincare line use BLPF, which stands for Blue Light Prevention Factor, and works like SPF.
Valkyrae's fans and friends were quick to support and congratulate her on her new endeavor.
Fellow streamer Hasanabi, too, congratulated her on her line of skincare products, although he subtly indicated that it was a scam on livestream.
However, although Valkyrae had a lot of support, many people were skeptical about the legitimacy of the claims made by RFLCT. For starters, no scientific study says that blue light is extremely harmful to the human skin, which is s statement that RFLCT used to market its products. Studies suggest that the harm done by blue light is negligible.
Haters bashed Valkyrae for releasing a line of skincare products where she essentially "created a problem" just to find a solution.
While the response to Valkyrae's line of merchandise has been awe-inspiring, it is not the same for her skincare brand. People have branded Valkyrae a scammer for marketing her skincare brand to solve a problem that does not exist.
Also Read
Valkyrae herself has responded to the allegations, claiming that she has been asked not to say anything about the products until the next day. She posted this in a tweet on her secondary account, @itsraechill. However, she deleted the tweet soon after.
The company's co-founder stated that she is confused, along with the Terms of Service on the official RFLCT website, saying that the brand is not responsible for the inaccurate information on the website does not give too much ground for people to trust RFLCT. However, it would be best to wait till Valkyrae releases an official statement addressing these allegations.