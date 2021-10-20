"It's just soap": HasanAbi subtly labels Valkyrae's skincare products a scam

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has been making optimum use of her shift to YouTube. She had earlier revealed that her move was motivated by diversifying her portfolio rather than sticking to gaming streams. Since her transition, the streamer has launched her new line of merchandise and has now dipped her toes into the world of skincare as well.

Valkyrae's skincare, RFLCT, is a brand that caters primarily to gamers. The products claim to protect skin from the blue light emitted by screens.

RFLCT @RFLCT_skin #RFLCT by @valkyrae is here! The skincare collection for everyone who uses a screen [so basically, everyone]. RFLCT is powered by ingredients like BLPF™ + RE3™ + other essentials for healthy and protected skin. #WTFISBLPF you ask? Visit rflct.com to learn more. #RFLCT by @valkyrae is here! The skincare collection for everyone who uses a screen [so basically, everyone]. RFLCT is powered by ingredients like BLPF™ + RE3™ + other essentials for healthy and protected skin. #WTFISBLPF you ask? Visit rflct.com to learn more. https://t.co/jzkCKFxWAK

However, many have called the skincare line a scam, including big names like Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker.

HasanAbi slams Valkyrae's RFLCT for its dubious claims

HasanAbi has been known to be unabashedly honest about his opinions regarding things. He recently spoke about Valkyrae's skincare line in a stream and took issue with the claim of protecting the skin.

"Why are you guys literally refusing to hear the words that are coming out of my mouth? I don’t believe the f**king blue light is destroying your skin in the way that the RFLCT product presents itself. It's just f**king soap!"

RFLCT's USP is that using these products allegedly shields gamers from blue light. The product's branding alludes to a science-driven approach by coining terms like BLPF (Blue Light Prevention Factor). It is allegedly similar to SPF.

However, studies have shown that blue light's damage to the human skin is negligible. Therefore, RFLCT's claims are dubious at best.

But in a damning move, Section 3 of the Terms of Service on RFLCT's website makes it abundantly clear that the company is fully aware of its fishy claims. The section shrugs off all responsibility if claims made by the brand are proved inaccurate.

Also Read

Section 3 of Terms of Service mentioned on the official RFLCT website (Image via RFLCT)

The TOS shrugging off any responsibility removes every element of credibility from the brand's claims. It is only natural that prospective buyers will question its legitimacy. Hasanabi called Valkyrae's skincare products a scam and he will likely not be the only one to do so.

Edited by Srijan Sen