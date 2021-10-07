Twitch earnings leak: Twitter roasts HasanAbi for his socialist stance following salary leak

The Twitch leak has been hard on many popular streamers; however, it seems like streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, in particular, is facing major backlash.

The leak revealed payouts for many streamers such as xQc, Pokimane, Ludwig, Mizkif and HasanAbi himself. While xQc's $750K in September 2021 alone left many wide-eyed, HasanAbi has been called out for his socialist stance after his payout was revealed to be over $200K.

This has left Twitter divided. One portion of the community believes that Piker never hid the fact that he had money, while the other labels him a hypocrite for promoting "eat the rich" while he makes over $200K a month.

HasanAbi faces backlash for his socialist stance after his salary reveal

HasanAbi has always maintained a socialist stance, believing that the rich should be taxed more. The streamer has never denied that he makes a lot of money. In fact, he has explicitly stated that he wishes to be taxed more due to the amount he makes. Furthermore, his subscriber count is always visible on the screen during his livestreams, so figuring out how much money he makes is not very challenging.

hasanabi @hasanthehun IM LIVE AND TALKING ABOUT SOMETHING EVERYONE ALREADY KNEW ABOUT ME THAT "LEAKED" AGAIN. THAT'S RIGHT TWITCH STREAMER SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE !!!! TWITCH.TV/HASANABI IM LIVE AND TALKING ABOUT SOMETHING EVERYONE ALREADY KNEW ABOUT ME THAT "LEAKED" AGAIN. THAT'S RIGHT TWITCH STREAMER SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE !!!! TWITCH.TV/HASANABI https://t.co/3XHHD1wjHm

The streamer previously also received a lot of backlash when he bought a house in West Hollywood, one of the most lavish parts of town. People believed that he could have supported his socialist stance by buying a house that was far less lavish, and they, therefore, labeled him a hypocrite.

Dream @Dream top 5 richest streamers based on the twitch leak;

1. Xqc (1.3 Trillion)

2. Dream ($7.9 Billion)

3. Obama (696 Million)

4. HasanAbi (House)

5. TommyInnit (100 Million) top 5 richest streamers based on the twitch leak;

1. Xqc (1.3 Trillion)

2. Dream ($7.9 Billion)

3. Obama (696 Million)

4. HasanAbi (House)

5. TommyInnit (100 Million)

ANTI-AMERIKKKAN OUT NOW @_lilterrorist @LudwigAhgren Other streamers don't pretend to be socialists or aren't actively making political content as such so not as hypocritical and outrageous @LudwigAhgren Other streamers don't pretend to be socialists or aren't actively making political content as such so not as hypocritical and outrageous

Tyler @TDKFPS @LudwigAhgren He preaches socialism nonstop.........it's not just the money..... @LudwigAhgren He preaches socialism nonstop.........it's not just the money.....

HasanAbi has even been compared to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who went to the Met Gala in 2021 wearing a dress that said "Tax the Rich".

Both AOC and HasanAbi have been labeled "hypocrites" by the Twitterati (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans of HasanAbi are defending their favorite streamer by saying that it's irrational for people to get mad at HasanAbi for the amount of money he makes: The amount he makes through Twitch subs is because people themselves pay money to watch him perform. However, the opposing section claims that Hasan is hypocritical for preaching socialism when he earns $200 million a month.

Also Read

While HasanAbi is busy facing the wrath of the Twitterati, other popular streamers like Ludwig and Mizkif are making light of their payments getting leaked and using it to create content.

Edited by Sabine Algur