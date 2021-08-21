Shroud criticizes backlash faced by HasanAbi on Twitch

One of the most beloved Twitch streamers in the community, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, is known to often provide his two cents on any issue that blows up in the gaming/streaming community.

On a recent stream, the former CS: GO pro spoke about the backlash that Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, a popular Twitch celebrity, received over his $2.74 million home.

He was the talk of the town for some time, during which Hasan was often called a hypocrite because he is a political commentator on Twitch with often socialist-leaning tendencies. At the same time, he just bought a $2.74 million home through his streaming career. It became all the rage after his house was revealed by a real estate website.

There are two sides to this dispute. One group agrees with the arguments above. Others have disputed that there is nothing wrong with building a career and harvesting the rewards, which makes sense.

Many have postulated that HasanAbi received this backlash on social media because of his left-leaning ideology. However, he criticizes the political steps of both Democrats and Republicans as far as America is concerned.

This seems to be accurate, and this is where Shroud weighed in.

"I think it's just because he's in politics, right?": Shroud on internet's backlash on Twitch streamer HasanAbi

The former esports athlete was perhaps right when he said that his colleague is receiving this backlash because he is political. The 27-year-old believes that people associated with politics are scrutinized for their actions at every step in life, which seems quite correct.

Furthermore, a left-leaning yet unbiased political commentator buying a $2.74 million home is basically what caused this backlash. While commenting on this, Shroud downright called the allegations against HasanAbi to be "ridiculous."

"Dude, why is that trending? That is the most ridiculous thing to be trending, ever. It literally makes no sense. I think it's just because he's in politics, right? If you're in politics, any little thing that you do, any purchase you make, any step you take, if you're a political kind of person, it just comes with the territory, right? It's unfortunate, but that's just how it works.

Shroud compares this to stream sniping: it is an inevitable inconvenience that comes as collateral to the fame of a streamer. Similarly, a political commentator like Hasan will probably have to face scrutiny in anything he does.

Also read: Twitch streamer HasanAbi's new $3 million house becomes hot topic of discussion on Twitter

Edited by Ravi Iyer