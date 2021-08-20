Twitch streamer HasanAbi's new $3 million house becomes hot topic of discussion on Twitter

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's recently boasted about his $3 million home in West Hollywood. Raised in Turkey, the content creator began commentating on politics on The Young Turks before leaving in early 2020 to become a Twitch streamer.
HasanAbi, now a progressive political commentator on the live streaming platform, is speculated to receive over $300K to $400K a year. The broadcaster boasts over one million followers on Twitch.
The 30-year-old's home allegedly contains five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms in West Hollywood. The 3,800 square foot house is described as having a Mediterranean style of architecture and was built in 2014.
Since the announcement of HasanAbi's home, many Twitter users have commented on the extravagance of the purchase. However, YouTuber Ethan Klein shared his appreciation and support of Piker's home.
"There is a difference between making millions on Twitch and paying 50% in taxes, and Jeff Bezos being worth 150 billion and paying no taxes. Happy Hasan is crushing it."
Netizens react to HasanAbi's multi-million dollar home
Overall, Twitter users voiced their mixed opinions on HasanAbi's new home. Some users praised the Twitch streamer's investment, while others questioned how he could afford the house.
Others criticized HasanAbi's political views when they coincided against his progressive views. Many other users began joking about the situation.
One user commented:
"Don't really see an issue with Hasan buying a house. Becoming rich off streaming probably ranks low on the scale of exploitation."
Another user stated:
"Hasan sits on Twitch eating food blankly staring at Twitter whining for money for a living. You expect him not to have a massive house?"
A third user commented:
"The amount of people getting mad about Hasan buying a house is so depressing."
HasanAbi, in response to the discourse on his home purchase, stated:
The New Brunswick, New Jersey, native also responded to various replies on his retort, saying, "Socialism is when no house."
"Listen if you're mad at me tax the f*** out of people like me. I would get so mad."
HasanAbi also claimed he donated his money publicly and privately before stating that assuming donating made things better was a "brain dead take."
He joked that he was planning on purchasing a new car and "cannot wait to hear what kind of wonderful intelligent discourse that will spring on here."
It remains to be seen if the online world eventually warms to his new house.
Also read: What is Thomas Ravenel's net worth? "Southern Charm" star announces split from fiancee Heather Mascoe
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.