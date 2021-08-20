Twitch streamer HasanAbi's new $3 million house becomes hot topic of discussion on Twitter

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's recently boasted about his $3 million home in West Hollywood. Raised in Turkey, the content creator began commentating on politics on The Young Turks before leaving in early 2020 to become a Twitch streamer.

HasanAbi, now a progressive political commentator on the live streaming platform, is speculated to receive over $300K to $400K a year. The broadcaster boasts over one million followers on Twitch.

The 30-year-old's home allegedly contains five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms in West Hollywood. The 3,800 square foot house is described as having a Mediterranean style of architecture and was built in 2014.

Since the announcement of HasanAbi's home, many Twitter users have commented on the extravagance of the purchase. However, YouTuber Ethan Klein shared his appreciation and support of Piker's home.

"There is a difference between making millions on Twitch and paying 50% in taxes, and Jeff Bezos being worth 150 billion and paying no taxes. Happy Hasan is crushing it."

Yall really think Hasan shouldnt be able to own a nice house and also champion for the poor and underprivileged? There is a difference between making millions on twitch and paying 50% in taxes, and Jeff Bezos being worth 150 billion and paying no taxes. Happy hasan is crushing it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 20, 2021

Netizens react to HasanAbi's multi-million dollar home

Overall, Twitter users voiced their mixed opinions on HasanAbi's new home. Some users praised the Twitch streamer's investment, while others questioned how he could afford the house.

Others criticized HasanAbi's political views when they coincided against his progressive views. Many other users began joking about the situation.

One user commented:

"Don't really see an issue with Hasan buying a house. Becoming rich off streaming probably ranks low on the scale of exploitation."

Another user stated:

"Hasan sits on Twitch eating food blankly staring at Twitter whining for money for a living. You expect him not to have a massive house?"

A third user commented:

"The amount of people getting mad about Hasan buying a house is so depressing."

hasan I’m not mad at u, can I actually come see the house? maybe have some drinks? see where the night goes… — bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) August 20, 2021

if hasan piker really considered himself a socialist he would commit himself to never living anywhere, and definitely not in a house — danaka (@wifeoftoast) August 20, 2021

The hasan house shit is funny because its a 3 million dollar house and that is a lot, but the man has been making over 100k a month for like a year lmfao. Did people just now realize he was loaded? — Em🔅ri or Minty 🧡 (@PeppermintFlyBy) August 19, 2021

hasan after buying a 2.74 million dollar house pic.twitter.com/4SHadGoS8v — dixie normous (@elonbanks) August 19, 2021

don't really see an issue with hasan buying a house. becoming rich off streaming probably ranks low on the scale of exploitation — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) August 19, 2021

hasan sits on twitch eating food blankly staring at twitter whining for money for a living. you expect him not to have a massive house? — b (@birdleyy) August 20, 2021

Exclusive first look at the inside of Hasan's new house. pic.twitter.com/yZ3TIMmnPC — content destroyer (@samuel_true) August 20, 2021

the amount of people getting mad about hasan buying a house is so depressing — ‏ً (@stemlordacting) August 20, 2021

“leftists” mad that Hasan can afford a nice house pic.twitter.com/GJ1GF7BZw1 — Spaghettayyyyyy (@spaghettayyyyyy) August 20, 2021

Communism is when everyone owns a 2.7 million dollar house like Hasan Piker does. — Emira Zahra (@RealRainbowFire) August 20, 2021

People are really mad at hasan for buying a house? Fellas is it anti socialist to have a place to sleep at night — adri (@adriowl) August 19, 2021

Hasan piker wearing that god awful fit is a bigger crime than him buying a $2 million house — Romantic Dude Cums on Rose ❤️‍🔥 (@krogerbranded) August 19, 2021

ppl on twitter mad at hasan rn: socialism is when no house😡😡😡 — sha the sheep stan (they/them) (@wapulicious) August 20, 2021

Can't believe Hasan Piker would rather buy a house instead of paying rent his entire life, I'm seething and coping rn, about to throw up I genuinely can't hold my shit in anymore. — ⚜Riptide Raptor⚜ (@GoldenGeckojira) August 20, 2021

HasanAbi, in response to the discourse on his home purchase, stated:

everyone collectively needs to calm down — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 20, 2021

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, native also responded to various replies on his retort, saying, "Socialism is when no house."

"Listen if you're mad at me tax the f*** out of people like me. I would get so mad."

HasanAbi also claimed he donated his money publicly and privately before stating that assuming donating made things better was a "brain dead take."

He joked that he was planning on purchasing a new car and "cannot wait to hear what kind of wonderful intelligent discourse that will spring on here."

It remains to be seen if the online world eventually warms to his new house.

Also read: What is Thomas Ravenel's net worth? "Southern Charm" star announces split from fiancee Heather Mascoe

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer