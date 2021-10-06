Summit1g, Tfue, Nickmercs, Ludwig, and other Valorant streamers' alleged earning revealed in unconfirmed Twitch leak

Valorant is currently one of the most popular games around the world. The popularity of the game influenced the streamers on their live stream as well. Many content creators have played the game in their live stream, which has attracted more audiences to their channels. Most of these content creators prefer Twitch over other streaming platforms to connect with their viewers.

This is also a huge source of income for streamers. In a recent tweet from Sinoc, the earnings of Twitch streamers have been leaked online. The leaked data has revealed the salaries of all the streamers of different games like CS: GO, Minecraft, DOTA, etc. Some renowned Valorant content creators are on the list as well.

Earnings of Valorant Twitch streamers revealed

Valorant has a huge fanbase all over the world. Fans love to watch their favorite content creators play the game on their live stream. Being influenced by the amount of love towards Valorant, many streamers focus on playing the game on their live stream.

Most of these content creators prefer Twitch as their streaming platform over others. However, recently Twitch's entire website has been leaked online, and the earnings of all the streamers have been revealed as well. Some popular streamers like Jaryd Russell "Summit1g" Lazar, Turner "Tfue" Tenney, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, Ludwig Anders Ahgren, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and others' earnings from Twitch have been leaked as well.

According to the leaked data, American Twitch streamer Jaryd Russell "Summit1g" Lazar's gross earnings is around 5847541.17$. In comparison, Turner "Tfue" Tenney, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, Ludwig Anders Ahgren are not very far from him, bagging around 5295582.44$, 5096642.12$, and 3290777.55$ from their respective Twitch live streams.

Sinoc @Sinoc229 UPDATE: another anon re-ran the math, something was fuckey about that first one.

This seems slightly more realistic. UPDATE: another anon re-ran the math, something was fuckey about that first one.

This seems slightly more realistic. https://t.co/kNV1wVEMxF

However, some renowned names such as Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Imane "Pokimane" Anys are also listed. Shroud earns around 2040503.15$ from Twitch. Meanwhile, Pokimane makes around 1528303.11$ from her Twitch streams. However, all of these are some leaked data from an unconfirmed source.

