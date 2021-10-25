"I’ve had numerous addictions in my past; League of Legends, Fortnite, and now Valorant": Pokimane reveals the reason behind her Immortal climb

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys revealed how she's had various addictions in the past, including League of Legends, Fortnite, and most recently, Valorant.

The Canadian streamer has been streaming Valorant quite regularly ever since it blew up within the gaming community, so much so that she's managed to achieve the Immortal rank, which is the best rank in the game. Upon doing so, she joined the list of an elite group of 1% of all players to have achieved the feat.

Pokimane revealed intricate details about her Valorant addiction during one of her recent OfflineTV podcasts, LOVE & DRAMA.

Pokimane reveals the reason behind her Valorant grind

Just a day after Disguised Toast and Poki dubbed themselves the most controversial streamers on the OfflineTV server, the two spoke about the latter's love for the popular Riot Games shooter.

Here's what she said on the subject:

“I think, for starters, I really like the game, so that’s step one. I’ve had numerous addictions in my past; League of Legends, Fortnite, and now Valorant, and when I really care about something, I want to be as good as I feel I can reasonably be – especially this being my first FPS.”

Pokimane achieved Immortal rank without any prior knowledge of the FPS genre and revealed what had transpired during her journey to the apex of the title.

“I liked that I could just look up so many videos and find a very clear-cut way in order to get better. You just aim train a ton. You play the game a ton. You learn the game, and I enjoyed every part of that.”

The Canadian Twitch streamer stated how her own progress was the instrumental reason behind her constant growth. She felt good seeing her progress into the game, that too, in a genre that she was initially clueless about.

Pokimane shares a clip of her insane ace clutch

She was streaming with fellow Canadian streamer, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, but completely stole the show with her sick Valorant skills.

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉 so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 after being diamond for 3 acts,

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉 so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 https://t.co/uXfBIidwtB

Pokimane managed to kill Reyna before hopping across the Sage wall using Raze's satchel charges. She was then able to pick off the enemy Sage before downing the newly revived enemy Cypher, leaving her in a dangerous 1 vs 2 situation.

She hopped over the sage wall with yet another satchel charge to decimate Killjoy with her ultimate ability. Finally, she took out Jett with a swift burst to the head.

Everyone, including the notorious xQc couldn't believe what they had just witnessed. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of her skills in the near future.

