Pokimane drops an insane ace clutch in Valorant days after reaching the Immortal rank

Days after announcing that she had attained the rank of Immortal in Valorant, Imane 'Pokimane' Anys grabbed an insane ace, reiterating why she's worthy of the rank.

Like several other streamers on Twitch, Pokimane has been grinding away through the ranks. After a relentless uphill climb, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer has finally entered the top 0.5% of Valorant’s best players.

Pokimane was streaming with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and completely stole the show by dropping a sick ace live on stream.

Pokimane pulls off an insane "showstopper" Valorant ace

Although her team got an early lead, the margin between the two was rather slim. Sadly, she was the last player standing in round 9 on Split.

Pokimane managed to kill Reyna before hopping across the Sage wall using Raze's satchel charges. She was able to pick off the enemy Sage before downing the newly revived enemy Cypher, now leaving her in a 1 vs 2 situation.

Vaulting over Sage's wall with another satchel charge, Pokimane managed to obliterate the enemy Killjoy with her ultimate ability. All that was left to do was take out the enemy Jett, and Pokimane did so with a quick burst to the head.

Everyone, including the notorious xQc couldn't believe what they had just witnessed.

"What the f**k!" yelled the former Overwatch pro as he tried to fathom what had transpired.

While she looked pretty confident throughout the round, she, too, seemed pretty overjoyed at her insane feat.

Pokimane has been accused of boosting her Valorant account on numerous occasions

pokimane @pokimanelol after being diamond for 3 acts,

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉



so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 after being diamond for 3 acts,

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉



so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 https://t.co/uXfBIidwtB

Several female streamers, including the Canadian content creator, have been accused of boosting their accounts, making it impossible for them to entertain their honest patrons.

Pokimane has been pretty verbal about this issue, which has gradually gained a lot of traction.

The 25-year-old has reiterated the frequent trouble of being a female video gamer, but has also pointed out how they've helped the industry grow.

For whoever doubts her Valorant credentials henceforth, Pokimane has an insane clutch in her highlight reel that she can put forward to put an end to their comments.

