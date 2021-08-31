Pokimane Valorant Rank, username, settings, and everything else you need to know

Imane Pokimane Anys is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now.

She is a variety streamer and has added several titles to her collection over the last few years. 2020 ended on an extravagant note for her, thanks to her Among Us streams that broke the internet.

No matter which game she picks up, her fans are always interested to know her playstyle and in-game settings. Unsurprisingly, her honest patrons have been searching for her Valorant rank and setting ever since she took up the Riot Games FPS last summer.

Pokimane isn't a professional player but can often be found streaming with Shroud, Flexinja, ShahZam, and several others.

However, she mostly plays with her friends and has reached the Diamond rank on numerous occasions.

Pokimane's Valorant settings

Things haven't been easy for the Canadian streamer. Her road to the Diamond rank has been full of hurdles.

Several users accused Pokimane of boosting her rank to reach Diamond. However, that's not the case at all. Those who follow her know how much she loves Valorant and how committed she is to get better.

Pokimane streams Valorant regularly, which makes her in-game settings a highly sought-after affair. Her settings can be divided into four categories:

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings:

Color: Yellow

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Movement Error: On

Key Bindings:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Space and Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate Ability: F

Graphics settings:

Material Quality: High

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Detail Quality: High

Anisotropic Filtering: 8X

Texture Quality: High

Improve Clarity: Off

UI Quality: High

Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

Vignette: On

Distortion: On

Vsync: Off

Shadows: On

