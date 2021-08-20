"Your feet": Pokimane haters respond after she asks why they "watch" her

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane has been having a hard time streaming recently. However, after she recently told fans that she has given up, many of them came in support to cheer her up. Poki wanted to understand why some engage with her streams.

She hit out at haters in a recent tweet, asking them why they continue to watch her stream for hours. While some users still tried to be wholesome and support Pokimane, a strange reply reminded fans of the internet's odd obsession with the streamer.

if you hate me so much, why are you watching my stream for 5 hours straight? 👁️👄👁️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 20, 2021

One user replied to Pokimane's tweet, saying that her feet are simply the reason for haters watching her streams. Previously, the internet has expressed several strange obsessions with Pokimane, and at the center of them are her feet.

Simple, your feet. — penkaru (@ThedudePenkaru) August 20, 2021

Pokimane rallies her fans yet again to fight her haters

Overpowering a few toxic replies was a string of messages that once again cheered Pokimane up. The last time she tweeted something devastating, hundreds of fans asked her to keep her chin up since she has successfully made millions of people happy.

Therefore, when Pokimane was in trouble with haters, her Twitter thread was filled with love and affection from all her fans and friends. Moreover, some fans also hit back at fans for Pokimane.

this is such a cute way of looking at it 🥺 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 20, 2021

their watchtime says so😌 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 20, 2021

LITERALLY THOUGH. IT DOESNT MAKE SENSE — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) August 20, 2021

Many fans even went a step ahead to remark that it is unbelievable that Pokimane could have haters. While that might be a bit of an exaggeration for some, it is certainly true for the part of her fan base who self-identify as the 'Simp Army.'

if anyone hates on you(Pokimane), they have no legitimate reason to. You are the ultimate content creator. *bows down to you* — jaydee (@yo_jaydee) August 20, 2021

I don’t think there’s a single person on this planet that hates you Poki.



Keep being you! — TSM TannerSlays (@TannerSlays) August 20, 2021

who could ever hate you my beautiful queen 😍 my pookiemane — MARI ° ˚₊✩‧₊ ♡ (@killm4ri) August 20, 2021

Ultimately, Pokimane will always have fans who cheer her up when going through a rough phase. She definitely had many haters during her controversial phase, but that is slowly becoming part of a distant past. As she evolves as a streamer, critics are taking a liking to the content creator. However, it seems that the internet's obsession with her feet isn't changing anytime soon.

Also read: Pokimane: 5 times the Twitch streamer was shipped with others

Edited by Srijan Sen