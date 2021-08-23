How did the Pokimane garage door trend start? Origin and aftermath explained

Imane “Pokimane” Anys in collaboration with Rust introduced a garage-door skin in July 2021.

The skin is available via Twitch drops which means that fans can obtain it by simply watching Pokimane’s streams. This was the second garage-door skin that Pokimane had released.

Earlier in January, artist and Twitter user @puppeteer7777 had designed the first skin which was released by Rust’s creators Facepunch studios as a collectible item. However, after releasing what was her second garage-door skin in a matter of months, Pokimane was criticized by a range of Twitter users who wanted to see her make “better content.”

got my own garage door skin in RUST 🤩

you can get it FOR FREE by watching my stream today ^_^

art by the amazing @puppeteer7777!



live now, come get yo doors!

❤️ https://t.co/wlT08j266A 😝 pic.twitter.com/gDMVQutheQ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 8, 2021

The Pokimane garage door trend: How did it begin?

It is a commonly known fact that Pokimane is one of the most popular content creators of all time, and arguably the most famous and influential female creator as well. As a result, her content, social media interactions and broadcasts are always under scrutiny on the internet. Over the past year, Rust’s developers Facepunch studios have collaborated with a range of content creators to release collectible skins and other items.

These include the likes of Leslie “Fuslie” Fu and Peter Park, apart from Pokimane. When Pokimane’s first garage-door skin came out, it was met with a mixed response, with quite a few of her fans excited to acquire the item. However, the second time around, fans appeared to be more vocal and alleged that Pokimane was not being “creative” enough with respect to her content.

cool now i know who to bully with my waterpipe — Avery 5'2 Hones (@AveryHoww) July 15, 2021

Not hating… but out of everything… a garbage door? 😐 Very interesting 🧐 — Zeyd Alabsi (@GotoZeyd336) July 16, 2021

No it’s a garage door — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) July 15, 2021

I like FacePunch but who do they think that are playing their game to consume this? It’s all dudes and most of them are toxic aim warlords. — mooiboy (@OpiumDopium) July 15, 2021

how about dont leave hate comments or leave no one cares — 😱😱 (@jeezmeliios) July 15, 2021

You must not be very creative if you choose 2 garage door skins with your face on it — AnTiiX (@HEcTiKSpeeD) July 15, 2021

yo sick can u sell a pokimane shower curtain, oh wait... pic.twitter.com/JOsTW1FvAb — 𝕞𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕖 (@MayzeeShark) July 18, 2021

In her defense, the items in question were available to her viewers for free, with other streamers such as Fuslie also releasing garage-door skins as well. However, her community pointed out how both-Pokimane themed items were garage-door skins. Additionally, fans did not seem impressed with the overall layout and design, and mocked her for the lack of creativity.

Some Rust players even claimed that only “Pokimane simps” would flaunt the skin in-game, and claimed that they will destroy it with explosives if they come across it. Regardless, this sparked off an entire trend, with “Pokimane garage door” becoming a commonly searched term in recent months. Fans might be surprised to learn that the overall trend began simply due to a skin that she released in collaboration with Facepunch studios.

Edited by Ashish Yadav