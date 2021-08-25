xQc reacts to Pokimane's tweet about GreekGodX, brings out a new perspective to the incident

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently posted a tweet about how her friendship with GreekGodX was officially over after the latter blocked her on Twitter. In a now deleted tweet, Pokimane posted a screenshot showing that Dimitri had blocked her on Twitter.

For those who missed it pic.twitter.com/npRmVFf5MR — Amaan Akhtar (@AmaanAk69158539) August 24, 2021

Twitch streamer Dimitri "GreekGodX" Raymondo Antonatos has been cutting ties with many in the streaming community lately, and Pokimane is the latest to join the list. He claimed that streamers would do just about anything for content, and urged people not to view their content.

However, it seems like Felix "xQc" Lengyel does not approve of how Pokimane dealt with the situation. In a recent stream, he criticized her, expressing disappointment that she did not choose to be the bigger person.

xQc disapproves of how Pokimane handled the situation with GreekGodX

xQc believes that when someone speaks about being blocked on Twitter or elsewhere by someone, it says a lot more about them than it does about the other person.

“This will be true now and it will always be true regardless of what you think… when you talk about people being blocked, it says a lot more about you than it says about them. That’s just how it is. You can get mad at me for saying this, but that’s how it works.”

The Pokimane-GreekGodX drama has taken the internet by storm (Image via YouTube/Veniorux)

However, xQc did not just stop at Pokimane. He was in disbelief over the fans who supported Pokimane's actions, and called their behavior "insane".

“The fact people are backing up this behavior is insane.”

Twitch streamer GreekGodX has also cut ties with other streamers like Mizkif and Alinity. This happened after Alinity accused a waiter of being racist toward fellow streamer HAchubby when he could not understand her accent.

As Dimitri used to be really good friends with all these streamers, his sudden aversion does come as a surprise. It is possible that perhaps both parties could have resolved their issues together in private..

Edited by Sabine Algur