Streamer drama round-up weekly: xQc & Adept Breakup, Alinity calls waiter racist, Bella Poarch

This week’s streamer drama round-up features some of the top names on Twitch, including Felix “xQc” Lengyel, who was recently involved in a public breakup with long-term girlfriend Sam “Adeptthebest.”

xQc and Adept have not revealed the reason behind their sudden split, although xQc talked at length about the situation. He has temporarily moved in with his father, who recently featured in multiple streams. Adept, on the other hand, claimed that she had a clear “conscience,” and then proceeded to defend xQc when he was accused of abuse.

I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I've experienced :) The external noise can get real loud but its really just noise at the end of the day 💕 — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

Additionally, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo and Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon were recently involved in a controversy of their own. The two were streaming at a restaurant along with South-Korean streamer “HAchubby.”

The waiter at the restaurant struggled to understand HAchubby’s order while Mizkif was seen smiling and laughing. Mizkif ended up being accused of racism while Alinity called the waiter racist for not being patient with HAchubby. Finally, internet personality Bella Poarch announced a new music video that is set to feature some popular streamers, such as Diguised Toast, Adin Ross, Ludwig and TommyInnit.

xQc and Adept’s break-up came as a huge surprise to fans. The two streamers posted the following tweets, as xQc discouraged his supporters from harassing Adept. Adept’s cryptic tweet led to some in the community speculating that xQc had perhaps been abusive towards her. However, that turned out to be false as Adept herself posted a reply claiming that she was merely looking to “salvage her privacy.”

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

My original tweet was an attempt to salvage any privacy I possibly could during a personal situation because regardless of how much has played out on stream/ in public, no one actually has the full context to any of it besides me and felix. — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

xQc, on the other hand, has moved in with his father for the time being, who was recently involved in a couple of hilarious incidents. The streamer also claimed that he might be “on the move” for quite some time and said that it will be fun for him. He also claimed he and Adept had to move out of their previous house due to a fan breaking in to see him.

xQc had recently shifted to Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris’ house, and said that he decided to move again as he did not want to subject Sodapoppin and his dogs and his friends to danger. For more information about xQc’s situation, the following article can be read.

Mizkif and Alinity have collaborated in multiple streams in recent weeks. Towards the end of July, the two were at a restaurant with HAchubby, who struggled to place her order. The waiter at the restaurant could not understand her hamburger order. Mizkif was seen laughing and smiling instead of helping the two while Alinity also burst into laughter. She eventually told the waiter that HAchubby wanted two slices of cheese without vegetables.

However, Alinity later commented that the waiter was being racist as he got annoyed instead of being patient:

“He didn’t like HAchubby. He was so upset that she didn’t speak the native language very well, I think he was racist. Instead of being patient, he was getting annoyed.”

Alinity later claimed that she had apologized to the restaurant manager who thanked her for calling and said that the employees were fine. Mizkif on the other hand claimed that he wasn’t sorry for anything despite the criticism.

Finally, TikTok star Bella Poarch released the trailer for her new music video “Inferno” on August 6. American singer/producer Daniel “Sub Urban” Virgil Maisonneuve is expected to star in the video after a prominent role in the teaser.

The music video comes just months after Bella Poarch released the acclaimed “Build a B**tch” video that also featured a bunch of internet personalities, including ZHC, Bretman Rock and Valkyrae. The video is set to be released on August 14.

