xQc gets trolled as Internet tries to decipher the reason behind his breakup with Adept

Earlier today, Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Sam “Adeptthebest” announced that they have broken up.
The two were long-term roommates and confirmed in March 2020 that they had been dating for quite some time. Neither xQc nor Adept revealed the reason behind their split, with the former encouraging his chat to not “harass” or blame Adept.
Adept herself posted a cryptic tweet in which she claimed that she has a clear “conscience”. After the tweet, quite a few people began theorizing and speculating that xQc had been physically abusive towards Adept.
The streamer replied to her original post and defended xQc, claiming that xQc did not abuse her in any way and that she only wanted to “salvage her privacy” after the breakup.
Some in the community also speculated that the two broke up over disagreements about GTA RP. Regardless, the overall situation has led to quite a few users trolling xQc on the internet since the news broke through.
xQc gets trolled by Twitter after mysterious breakup with Adept
As the situation stands, xQc or Adept have not revealed the reason behind their breakup. The two had earlier gotten into a fight during a GTA RP stream, which led to people theorizing that the breakup might have happened due to similar reasons as well.
xQc did speak about the situation during a recent live stream. He claimed to have had a fight with Adept but did not say why:
"Sammy left. I don’t want to talk it about that much. Me and Sammy got into a little bit of a fight. It is what it is. I don’t think we’re going to be, uh, seeing Sammy very often.”
Regardless, the situation is such that quite a few people on the internet have begun trolling xQc.
People theorized various reasons why the breakup might have happened, with some suggesting that the amount of mess that xQc tends to create in his room might be a cause.
Since the news broke, a plethora of Twitter users have been speculating about the breakup. While some trolled xQc, others made fun of the couple.
However, a majority of the community seemed to sympathize with the two streamers and criticized those who were speculating about the split. People claimed that Adept and xQc deserve to be left alone in privacy to deal with the difficult time.
Regardless, xQc did host a live stream after the breakup, and further information is expected to be released in the coming time.