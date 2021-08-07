xQc gets trolled as Internet tries to decipher the reason behind his breakup with Adept

Earlier today, Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Sam “Adeptthebest” announced that they have broken up.

The two were long-term roommates and confirmed in March 2020 that they had been dating for quite some time. Neither xQc nor Adept revealed the reason behind their split, with the former encouraging his chat to not “harass” or blame Adept.

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

Adept herself posted a cryptic tweet in which she claimed that she has a clear “conscience”. After the tweet, quite a few people began theorizing and speculating that xQc had been physically abusive towards Adept.

I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I've experienced :) The external noise can get real loud but its really just noise at the end of the day 💕 — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

My original tweet was an attempt to salvage any privacy I possibly could during a personal situation because regardless of how much has played out on stream/ in public, no one actually has the full context to any of it besides me and felix. — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

The streamer replied to her original post and defended xQc, claiming that xQc did not abuse her in any way and that she only wanted to “salvage her privacy” after the breakup.

Some in the community also speculated that the two broke up over disagreements about GTA RP. Regardless, the overall situation has led to quite a few users trolling xQc on the internet since the news broke through.

As the situation stands, xQc or Adept have not revealed the reason behind their breakup. The two had earlier gotten into a fight during a GTA RP stream, which led to people theorizing that the breakup might have happened due to similar reasons as well.

xQc did speak about the situation during a recent live stream. He claimed to have had a fight with Adept but did not say why:

"Sammy left. I don’t want to talk it about that much. Me and Sammy got into a little bit of a fight. It is what it is. I don’t think we’re going to be, uh, seeing Sammy very often.”

omg adept broke up with xqc i can't imagine why pic.twitter.com/JXT9eYc29w — coop ⚰️ (@coopxer) August 7, 2021

you cannot tell me this isn't xqc and adept https://t.co/dMJiAhA4TT — ana ｡･☆ (@__ItsAnastasia) August 5, 2021

Damn so adept will be a 100 viewer andy soon — GodShilla (@Rymias) August 7, 2021

Does anybody know why and please dont tell me its about gta rp — Timmy Nguyen (@TIMMYng94013131) August 7, 2021

LOST TO GTA RP..... I guess. Relationship Busta.... I guess pic.twitter.com/kRplzvRFrE — 🗡️ (@YoungDagerDicck) August 7, 2021

Regardless, the situation is such that quite a few people on the internet have begun trolling xQc.

Ah yes im pretty sure adept could destroy xqc in a fight pic.twitter.com/lDK34hLUMQ — Skicki (@oscarlindgren1) August 7, 2021

No offence but are you guys not adults? You guys get mad over each other about gta RP it’s role play for fuck sake — jacb (@jacb2n) August 7, 2021

for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the real reason why xqc and adept brokeup. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently https://t.co/SZ7bFHmQx1 — Hamster Hawk (@HamsterHawk1) August 7, 2021

WAIT I WATCHED THE CLIPS, XQC BLAMED ADEPT FOR SUM, SHE ENDED STREAM, THEY GOT IN FIGHT AND SHE LEFT. THAT DOESNT CONFIRM ANYTHING AT ALL. — cole ! (@mytcole) August 7, 2021

xqc and adept are no longer together, fuck this love shit i don't believe in it anymore pic.twitter.com/OJIed95NKr — sam ✨ borgir! (@doomsdaze) August 7, 2021

Replace your sadness with anger. That's how you use your "emotions" to your advantage. No time for crying over xqc and adept breakup. - Jordan Belfort pic.twitter.com/xAKke0Dbwv — Jordan Belfort Inspirational Quotes (@katiekmkay) August 7, 2021

Imagine cheating on x for silent LMAO — Villkre (@Villkre) August 7, 2021

People theorized various reasons why the breakup might have happened, with some suggesting that the amount of mess that xQc tends to create in his room might be a cause.

Since the news broke, a plethora of Twitter users have been speculating about the breakup. While some trolled xQc, others made fun of the couple.

In relation to xQc and adept to be clear lol https://t.co/cpvAziEx90 — Sky🏳️‍⚧️ (@OrbButGood) August 7, 2021

I think it's better he told us all otherwise speculations by chatters would've hurt them both — cr7 (@omcRMA7) August 7, 2021

However, a majority of the community seemed to sympathize with the two streamers and criticized those who were speculating about the split. People claimed that Adept and xQc deserve to be left alone in privacy to deal with the difficult time.

Regardless, xQc did host a live stream after the breakup, and further information is expected to be released in the coming time.

