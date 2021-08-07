Did xQc & Adept breakup over GTA RP? Twitter swirls with rumors and speculation

The Twitter community has speculated and theorized as to why Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Sam “Adepthebest” broke up since the two announced the news.

xQc took to Twitter earlier today to confirm the news and had initially spoken about the situation during his latest live stream. He claimed that while he always tells his fans what’s happening in his life, he wanted them to leave him and Adept alone and not prod for the reason behind their breakup.

Adept, on the other hand, seemed to suggest that the break up was xQc’s fault. She said that she has a clear conscience but did not dwell on the break-up at all. Regardless, fans of the two content creators could not help but speculate, and seemed worried that the two broke up due to disagreements over GTA RP.

Will miss fun moments like these pic.twitter.com/wQtiGQcGe4 — Sad Charmander (@sadmander7) August 7, 2021

Why did xQc and Adept break up? Fans speculate the reason behind their breakup

So far, neither have revealed the actual reason behind the break up. xQc initially spoke about the situation during a live stream. He revealed that the two got into a fight, which led to Adept leaving the house.

I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I've experienced :) The external noise can get real loud but its really just noise at the end of the day 💕 — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

The streamer also discouraged his community from harassing her, and said that Adept will always have his respect:

"Sammy left. I don’t want to talk it about that much. Me and Sammy got into a little bit of a fight. It is what it is. I don’t think we’re going to be, uh, seeing Sammy very often.”

As can be seen, Adept herself did not reveal anything about the situation but claimed that she has a clear conscience. However, fans of the two content creators have speculated on the reasons, with quite a few people convinced that the break-up occurred due to a disagreement related to GTA RP.

Imagine cheating on x for silent LMAO — Villkre (@Villkre) August 7, 2021

Does anybody know why and please dont tell me its about gta rp — Timmy Nguyen (@TIMMYng94013131) August 7, 2021

I think it's better he told us all otherwise speculations by chatters would've hurt them both — cr7 (@omcRMA7) August 7, 2021

LOST TO GTA RP..... I guess. Relationship Busta.... I guess pic.twitter.com/kRplzvRFrE — 🗡️ (@YoungDagerDicck) August 7, 2021

No offence but are you guys not adults? You guys get mad over each other about gta RP it’s role play for fuck sake — jacb (@jacb2n) August 7, 2021

Most fans seemed disappointed and claimed that they will miss seeing the two together. However, one specific fan appeared to suggest that the break-up happened because Adept had “cheated” on xQc, but there is no proof. Additionally, others thought that the situation came up due to disagreements with respect to GTA RP.

Previously xQc had an argument with Adept during a GTA RP stream. Additionally, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming time. For now, xQc has asked his fans not to prod him for answers. As can be seen, a part of the community seems guilty of doing exactly that.

