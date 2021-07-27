"I'm not sorry for sh*t": Mizkif & Alinity clear their stance on restaurant drama with HAchubby

After being criticized on the internet for trolling a restaurant employee during a live streamer featuring Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon and HAchubby, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo has responded by claiming that he is not sorry.

Mizkif was criticized by a part of his community and some other content creators for laughing and trolling a restaurant employee. HAchubby, who does not speak perfect English, was struggling to order a cheeseburger at a restaurant.

The employee and HAchubby were both visibly struggling as Alinity eventually tried to help her order. However, Mizkif has come under close scrutiny for not trying to help HAchubby, and later claimed that he is not sorry for “s**t.”

Mizkif claims he is not sorry for the restaurant drama that he is being criticized for

After the incident, Alinity had commented that the restaurant employee in question was being “racist.” The streamer did not like the fact that the employee was getting annoyed at HAchubby:

“He didn’t like HAchubby. He was so upset that she didn’t speak the native language very well, I think he was racist. Instead of being patient, he was getting annoyed.”

However, after both the content creators were scrutinized on multiple social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, Alinity decided to apologize for the situation. During another live stream, she claimed the following:

“Yo, I called the place. I talked to the manager. I apologized for being assholes. I told the manager that the employees were great. I apologized for everybody, and the manager said that all the employees are fine, and they said “thank you for calling.”

However, as can be seen in the clip, Mizkif was not happy and totally distanced himself from Alinity’s apology. He claimed that he was not “sorry for s**t,” and appeared to get angry at Alinity for apologizing on his behalf as well. Regardless, while Mizkif himself is not apologetic and thinks that he did nothing wrong, most of the community has responded by mocking the internet personality.

Mizkif was said to be like an “attention-seeking high-school kid,” with people claiming that he does not need to troll and make fun of people all the time. Most viewers thought that the streamer was interfering with the restaurant employee’s job and should be apologetic.

