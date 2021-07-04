YouTuber pretending to be Twitch mod who can't ban Alinity for “suggestive content” goes viral

YouTuber “SweeneyTV’s” recent clip mocking the Twitch moderation process that goes behind allowing streamers such as Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon to post sexually-suggestive content has gone viral.

In recent months, Twitch’s moderation process has come under close scrutiny from the internet. Earlier, the platform was criticized for allowing the “hot-tub” meta to thrive, with prominent streamers such as Alinity, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Janelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres all joining in.

Since then, the platform has seen a rise in “suggestive” ASMR streams, after it responded to the hot-tub meta by introducing the “Pools, Hot Tub and Beaches” streaming category. YouTuber “SweeneyTV,” who often posts videos mocking Twitch’s moderation recently posted a video reacting to an arguably suggestive clip of Alinity.

I've been benefited by this blurred line before. I then thought it was messed up and I still do. We need consistency and equal treatment. What's the point of the TOS then? — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) June 29, 2021

there is no no point in the TOS. they can ban at any time for any reason and change the TOS after. — dellor (@dellor) June 29, 2021

YouTuber pretending to be Twitch mod posts hilarious video about Alinity’ “suggestive” Twitch content

SweeneyTV currently has almost 75k subscribers on the platform. In recent days, he has posted two videos mocking Twitch’s moderation process. The YouTuber hilariously mocks Twitch moderators’ “eyesights” and claims he does not need a “high-resolution” image. However, he ends up increasing the image’s quality instead of lowering it.

The Alinity clip that he watches shows the streamer making “suggestive” poses as she tells her viewers that “she is going to give birth.” The YouTuber/Twitch moderator reacted hilariously, decreased the image quality while claiming to have increased it, and read out a Twitch rule that was related to “breast-feeding” on stream.

He pretends to check if Alinity was “breast-feeding,” after which the YouTuber stumbled on rules disallowing “mature topics” and conversations about sex on stream. However, he ends up concluding the following about Alinity’s fake “birth” demonstration:

“She is putting on a demonstration. She is giving birth. Not bannable, not bannable. This is educational content. She is showing people how to give birth, not bannable.”

After posting the video on July 2nd, SweeneyTV posted another one yesterday ie. on the 3rd.

This time, the YouTuber featured a range of clips from female streamers and titled the video “does Twitch reward sexuality over personality?” Regardless, the first video has gone viral, and has been watched more than 123k times on YouTube already.

