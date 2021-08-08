xQc allegedly moves in with father & brother following breakup with Adept

After being involved in a rather public breakup with Sam “Adeptthebest,” Felix “xQc” Lengyel appears to have moved in with his father and brother.

xQc is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, and has been one of the top-3 subscribed streamers for a number of months. After his long-term roommate and girlfriend Adept moved out, xQc appears to be living at his father’s house for the time being.

His father recently featured in the background of his latest live streams. xQc, has in recent months, talked about moving multiple times.

Will miss fun moments like these pic.twitter.com/wQtiGQcGe4 — Sad Charmander (@sadmander7) August 7, 2021

The streamer claimed in a recent live stream that his house was being swatted a lot, something that has been getting worse. The streamer claimed that he does not want to make not living with Adept anymore a “big deal” and simply wants to move on with his streaming career.

xQc recently announced the news of his breakup and asked his followers not to harass Adept. Adept herself posted on Twitter referencing the breakup, and said that she has a “clear conscience.” Regardless, a part of the internet community took the tweet as evidence of xQc’s possibly abusive behavior.

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I've experienced :) The external noise can get real loud but its really just noise at the end of the day 💕 — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

My original tweet was an attempt to salvage any privacy I possibly could during a personal situation because regardless of how much has played out on stream/ in public, no one actually has the full context to any of it besides me and felix. — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

Adept, however, quashed these allegations. xQc previously also talked about the breakup on live stream and told his fans that they might not be seeing more of Adept anytime in the future. For more information about the breakup, check out this article.

xQc has, for the time being, moved in with his father. During a recent stream, xQc talked about why he had to leave his previous home that he shared with Adept. Apparently, a fan broke into their house, which led to xQc deciding to move in with Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris temporarily.

The streamer, along with Adept, had said that their old house was undergoing “renovations.” However, xQc revealed the truth and claimed that he felt as if he was putting other people around him in danger. He did not reveal the reason behind the breakup but claimed that he did not want to subject Sodapoppin’s house to such incidents as well.

xQc also said that he has for the time being moved in with his father and brother into another house that he has owned for some time.

The streamer claimed that he will be “on the move” for some time before settling down. Apart from the video above, xQc’s father also featured in his recent streams.

