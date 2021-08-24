Pokimane announces the end of her friendship with GreedGodX, says "it is what it is"

In a recent tweet, Imane "Pokimane" Anys revealed that her friendship with Dimitri "GreekGodX" Raymondo Antonatos was over. She made it clear that he was the one who blocked her, and she was sad to see a friendship end in that manner. Nevertheless, she wished him luck and urged her fans not to send hate to either of them for this.

mind you, greek can do whatever he wants, sad to see a friendship end this way but it is what it is. please don’t send hate this way.



just wanted to clarify it wasn’t me that unfollowed him. wish him the best of luck 👍🏻 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 23, 2021

She had previously tweeted a post where she had attached a screenshot showing that he had blocked her on Twitter. However, the screenshot also showed that Pokimane had him on mute, which caught the attention of many fans. Pokimane later deleted the post, but a fan posted a screenshot of the same under Pokimane's thread.

For those who missed it pic.twitter.com/npRmVFf5MR — Amaan Akhtar (@AmaanAk69158539) August 24, 2021

Why did Dimitri block Pokimane on Twitter?

Dimitri's actions are certainly in keeping with his recent views regarding streamers and their profession. He mentioned that they were "desperate for content" and urged people to stop viewing the content these streamers put out. This was with respect to Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon, who accused a waiter of being racist towards fellow streamer HAchubby.

The waiter could not understand HAchubby's hamburger order, and Alinity believed that he was getting impatient with her.

He even fell out with fellow streamer Mizkif, suggesting that Mizkif filmed people without their consent, which was not okay. However, streamer Mia Malkova revealed that when they first met at Twitchcon, it was GreekGodX who came up to her with a camera in her face, thereby filming her without consent and making her uncomfortable. Mizkif scoffed at the revelation, calling Dimitri a hypocrite.

Therefore, GreekGodX's blocking of Pokimane might be just one among the many streamers he has or will be blocking soon enough. He seems to want to cut all ties with people in the streaming community. However, as Pokimane stated, it is sad to see a friendship end this way, especially when the issue could possibly be resolved by speaking to one another in private.

