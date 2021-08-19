Why is xQc called the 'Juicer?'

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of Twitch's most popular yet controversial streamers. Naturally, the streamer has a huge fanbase.

Long time viewers of xQc's streams will have often heard him mention the term "the juice." On xQc's streams, things and gameplays are often "the juice." But what does "the juice" really mean? Viewers have been confused about it for quite some time.

In true xQc style, the streamer finally revealed what he means when he says "the juice," and his explanation is quite motivational.

What is xQc's famous "Juice" all about?

xQc says "the juice" so often in his streams that it is now a recognized term in the Urban Dictionary. It defines "the juice" in the following manner.

"Something that is fulfilling, which has The juice. xQc defines "the juice" as, "The juice is whatever you make it. It can be anything. Nobody can define what it is for you, you know what the juice is right. For me, like sometimes, I think the juice is whenever I win I Pop Off right... maybe your juice is when you do a nice piece of art."

xQc was quite motivational in his explanation of "the juice." He said the juice was pretty much anything that anyone could want it to be. For him, his 'juice' is his gaming. To someone else, it could be a piece of art they made. Therefore, it differs from person to person. Essentially, 'the juice' could be anything that is motivating an individual.

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is a variety streamer who is most popular for his GTA RP gameplays, along with his controversial opinions about most things, which have often led him to almost being canceled on the internet. However, there is no denying that his streams are some of the most entertaining things to watch on Twitch.

Edited by Srijan Sen