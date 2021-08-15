The xQc hate train is slowly growing in numbers, here is why

Twitch banned variety streamer xQc for the fifth time, and the community is certainly not happy. This isn't because of Twitch's suspension policy. Instead, fans are tired of the drama that the French-Canadian steamer frequently stirs up.

There has hardly been a moment in the last few months when xQc has remained out of the spotlight. Ever since the controversy surrounding him cheating in a Fall Guys tournament, whether it's OfflineTV Rust drama, NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP controversy, gambling on Twitch, hot tub streams, or his recent break-up with Adept, xQc has certainly kept the internet busy.

Unfortunately, it seems like his recent behavior seems to have crossed the tolerance limit of a lot of fans who no longer find xQc entertaining. In fact, following his recent ban, which might be due to the streamer playing Kanye West's Donda on stream without the artist's permission, many people have come out on Twitter and criticized the streamer.

Twitter reacts to xQc getting banned for the fifth time

xQc has still not addressed his most recent ban. While he would usually send out an all caps tweet criticizing Twitch and its policies and threatening to sue the website, he chose to remain silent this time. So, to fill the void, Twitteratti decided to call him names and throw shade on the popular streamer.

Good Luck. I bet xQc loses — CoolSilver (@coolsilver) August 14, 2021

Menace to society LMFAOO — Pasyahlol (@Pasyahlol) August 14, 2021

He’s an idiot. Every time he gets banned, I’m not surprised, whether it’s on no pixel, or twitch, anything else — Elijah💯 (@nolimiteli11) August 15, 2021

He will never learn he thinks he can break the rules and not accept the punishment — Raymond (@ray11444) August 14, 2021

xQc is slowly losing fans

While xQc cries bias when Twitch acts leniently against other streamer bans, fans feel it is the same when it comes to the French-Canadian streamer. His most recent ban only lasted 5 hours, way less than several other bans that smaller streamers have received for similar or lesser offenses.

Clearly, xQc's popularity has helped him get out of the pickle more often than fans would like. Moreover, the fact that he still doesn't try to change his ways also annoys his fans, especially since this might lead to him getting permanently banned from Twitch.

Wild how the biggest streamer on the platform gets unlimited get out of jail free cards while some small streamers never even get the reason for their ban — andrew (@mangosfps) August 14, 2021

I remember when the word ban was perma, and suspension was actually used — cyrus (@CyrusFPS) August 14, 2021

I already told you!



xQc works for Twitch. xQc and the rest of the gaming world just doesn’t know it yet. 🤷‍♂️



Mark this post. https://t.co/OZC8LbUwWR — Esports Enigmist (@EsportsEnigmist) August 15, 2021

It seems like the hate train for xQc keeps on going faster, and the streamer might have a dwindling fan base in a few more months.

