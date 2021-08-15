Could xQc's 5th ban be his final warning on Twitch? Why a perma-ban can be underway next

Popular French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel's past activities finally caught up to him, as Twitch recently handed him the fifth ban of his streaming career. The variety streamer had previously streamed Kanye West's latest album Donda without getting permission from the artist.

Although xQc had deleted the VOD to avoid a DMCA copyright strike, it seems like his strategy didn't work after all. The Twitch streamer still ended up getting a ban from the streaming platform, and similar to his Tokyo Olympic strike, he has also decided to sue Kanye.

While all this drama continues in the background, xQc's ban might have much worse repercussions than what his fans thought. If streamers have learned anything from the bans of others, it is that Twitch follows a strike policy.

If a partner receives multiple bans in their career, they end up getting permanently banned from the platform.

Will xQc get perma-banned on Twitch soon?

xQc might see history repeating itself when it comes to Twitch bans. Recently, controversial streamer Indiefoxx got her 6th Twitch ban, following which the streaming platform revoked her partnership and permanently banned her.

If this is a policy Twitch seems to be following, xQc is just one mistake away from getting a permanent ban on the streaming platform. While the most recent ban lasted only 5 hours, the longest out of his five bans lasted a week.

The length of these bans suggests that xQc's popularity allows him to get away with his controversies. However, Twitch has been known to put its foot down in cases where streamers flout rules frequently, such as the cases of Dr. Disrespect and Indiefoxx.

Is xQc afraid of a permanent ban?

Based on xQc's actions, it doesn't feel like he is taking his bans too seriously. The fact that he is willing to sue both the Olympic Committee and Kanye West against his copyright strikes depicts that he doesn't look like he has accepted his mistake.

Moreover, xQc has always criticized Twitch's Terms of Service and suspension policy. Being a rebel, he might not be too concerned with a perma-ban. In fact, he might just drag Twitch to court too, if they hand him a permanent ban.

