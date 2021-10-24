Pokimane responds to Valkyrae calling out her friends in public over RFLCT drama

When RFLCT skincare products were released, streamers like Pokimane, Hasanabi, xQc, and others reacted to the scam allegations. Now, after Valkyrae's livestream, Pokimane has shared her thoughts about Valkyrae name-dropping her "friends."

Valkyrae recently spoke up about the entire RFLCT controversy on her October 24 stream. She spoke about how she was unaware that studies done to back the blue light protection claims made by RFLCT would not feature on the website. However, what surprised fans the most was when Valkyrae name-dropped streamers who had been there to support her and who had not. Many believe that it was a very immature move from the 29-year-old that could have easily been avoided.

Pokimane responds to Valkyrae's name dropping

During her stream, Valkyrae mentioned that it was interesting to see which "friends" reached out to her about the RFLCT scam and when they did so. She said this right after someone in her chat asked if Pokimane had reached out to the streamer during the entire controversy. Naturally, people were intrigued to see how Pokimane would react to this pronounced shade.

Pokimane's reaction pleasantly surprised many people, as the streamer refrained from passing any negative comments about Valkyrae despite being a part of the uncalled for name-dropping. Instead, she handled the situation very maturely, stating that she understood why Valkyrae expected her friends to support her throughout since she had been through a similar situation.

"I've been through a couple of instances where I was really going through the ringer online and it does kind of show you who's there for you a little bit more. But it's tough, where I've even talked to some of them, where I'm like, 'Hey, I wish that when this happened you had stood up for me a little bit more.'"

Pokimane reacts surprisingly to Valkyrae's name-dropping (Image via Pokimane on Twitch)

However, she learned from her experiences that it was okay for people to protect their image during such controversies. She did not harbor any hard feelings for people who did not explicitly stand up for her during those times. But the streamer maintained that she could still show extra love to those who did support her and show her the love that she needed then.

"I can't even be mad at people for not going out on a limb for me because they're just trying to protect themselves and their own careers. But I can give extra, extra, extra love to those who are there for me through everything."

The streamer, however, did clarify that she reached out to Valkyrae twice during the RFLCT drama.

Also Read

Pokimane reached out to her on the day of the launch to congratulate her. She also asked her if she was okay and needed a second opinion about the whole drama. Valkyrae herself later confirmed her claims.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar