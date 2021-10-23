"We have to do our due diligence before promoting anything" - Pokimane speaks up about Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy

Valkyrae has been under a lot of fire lately due to the RFLCT controversy. Many streamers such as xQc and HasanAbi have shared their negative opinions regarding the scam allegations levied on RFLCT skincare products. Valkyrae's former housemate Pokimane recently shared her two cents about the controversy.

"I understand that there are valid, valid research concerns, especially when you call out something to be harmful when it is not universally considered as such."

However, the streamer refrained from passing any judgment about her former housemate.

Pokimane reveals her thoughts about the Valkyrae RFLCT scam

Right off the bat, Pokimane explained how she understood that the doubts regarding the legitimacy of the claims RFLCT made were valid on research grounds. She then went on to say that she was happy Valkyrae acknowledged these concerns and would speak about them on a future livestream. However, she did say that being Valkyrae's former roommate, she was in a tough spot to pass any comments about this situation.

Valkyrae and Pokimane with their former roommates (Image via Twitter/pokimanelol)

However, she did mention that this incident could be used as an example to see how important it was for big streamers like herself and Valkyrae to check and do their own research about the products they are promoting. The audience they cater to is largely young and impressionable, therefore it is their responsibility to "do [their] due diligence."

"This highlights how people like us - streamers with large audiences, especially if they’re young and impressionable - we really have to be held accountable and do our due diligence before promoting anything."

However, she reserved any further judgment until after Valkyrae and RFLCT spoke up about the scam allegations.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! rflct.com After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens!rflct.com https://t.co/NdjEJzVVcT

Valkyrae recently launched her line of skincare, RFLCT, which allegedly caters largely to gamers. The products in this line of skincare supposedly protect the skin from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from computer screens. However, people have called these claims a scam, since actual studies have shown that the effects that blue light has on human skin is almost negligible.

Valkyrae recently posted a tweet where she explained that she was confused about why the website did not have any links to the studies that they had used while creating the products.

She assured her fans that the website was being updated and would have all the information within a few days.

Valkyrae announced that she would be doing a livestream later in the week where she would address all questions regarding RFLCT and its products.

